Every Club’s Route to Champions League Final Ranked From Easiest to Hardest

The last 16 draw has set the stage for the remaining phases of the Champions League as participants plan out their routes to May’s final.

Kinder to some than others, the draw has forged some tantalizing double-headed duels across the continent, but there was one particular point of interest that appeared after all the balls had been selected.

The Champions League bracket now appears rather lopsided. One half of the draw is notably tougher than the other half. The misfortune of the eight teams forced to fight on a particularly star-studded battleground has been celebrated by the remaining clubs, who boast a much simpler route to glory.

But which teams have the easiest and toughest paths to the final?

Champions League 2025–26 Knockout Bracket

The 2025–26 Champions League bracket. | FotMob

Routes to the Champions Legaue Final Ranked From Easiest to Hardest

16. Arsenal

Arsenal have a great chance to win their first Champions League title. | Franco Arland/Getty Images

The general consensus following the draw’s conclusion was that Lady Luck shone brightly on Arsenal. The Gunners were placed on the “Blue Path,” which is the much more straightforward of the two routes to the final, and were handed a clash with Bayer Leverkusen in the last 16—their reward for finishing first in the league phase.



Surprise packages Sporting CP or Bodø/Glimt await in the quarterfinal, before a battle with one of Barcelona, Atlético Madrid, Newcastle United or north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur. Tough fixtures, yes, but they could have been much harder.

Round Potential Opponents Last 16 Leverkusen Quarterfinal Bodø/Glimt, Sporting Semifinal Newcastle, Barcelona, Atlético, Tottenham Final PSG, Chelsea, Galatasaray, Liverpool, Real Madrid, Man City, Atalanta, Bayern

15. Sporting CP

Sporting CP were surprise automatic last 16 qualifiers. | Maciej Rogowski/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Sporting CP fortuitously swerved Real Madrid in the last 16 and were instead drawn against fellow over-performers Bodø/Glimt. While that will prove a harder fixture on the field than on paper, it was the favorable choice for the Lisbon giants.



A quarterfinal that will almost certainly be against Arsenal is probably as far as Sporting can realistically expect to go.

Round Potential Opponents Last 16 Bodø/Glimt Quarterfinal Leverkusen, Arsenal Semifinal Newcastle, Barcelona, Atlético, Tottenham Final PSG, Chelsea, Galatasaray, Liverpool, Real Madrid, Man City, Atalanta, Bayern

14. Bodø/Glimt

The fairy-tale story continues. | PIERO CRUCIATTI/AFP/Getty Images

Given that Bodø defeated Manchester City, Atlético Madrid and Inter (twice) to make it to the last 16, they will prove a stern test for any opponent in the remaining knockout stages.



A draw with Sporting gives them a strong chance of making the last eight and they will be keeping their fingers crossed for a Leverkusen miracle against Arsenal.

Round Potential Opponents Last 16 Sporting Quarterfinal Leverkusen, Arsenal Semifinal Newcastle, Barcelona, Atlético, Tottenham Final PSG, Chelsea, Galatasaray, Liverpool, Real Madrid, Man City, Atalanta, Bayern

13. Barcelona

Barcelona find themselves on the easier half of the draw. | Josep LAGO/AFP/Getty Images

Things could have been much, much worse for Barça. Not only did they avoid a battle with PSG in the last 16, drawing Newcastle instead, they managed to sidestep the more difficult half of the draw—ensuring battles with the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester City won’t come until the final.



La Blaugrana beat Newcastle earlier this season and will be huge favorites to triumph again over two legs. Progression will see them face Tottenham or Atlético, which are fairly kind quarterfinal fixtures—although the latter did just knock Barça out of the Copa del Rey.

Round Potential Opponents Last 16 Newcastle Quarterfinal Atlético, Tottenham Semifinal Bodø/Glimt, Sporting, Leverkusen, Arsenal Final PSG, Chelsea, Galatasaray, Liverpool, Real Madrid, Man City, Atalanta, Bayern

12. Atlético Madrid

Atlético Madrid will be pleased with their last 16 draw. | Alberto Gardin/NurPhoto/Getty

Atlético were arguably handed the easiest tie of the last 16. Sure, Spurs boast some quality individuals, but they’re in truly disastrous form and will be more focussed on Premier League survival than another European trophy.



Diego Simeone’s side face a subsequent cash with Newcastle or Barcelona, fancying their chances up against either opponent. The toughest test en route to the final would likely be Arsenal in a possible semifinal—the Gunners won the league phase clash with Atléti 4–0.

Round Potential Opponents Last 16 Tottenham Quarterfinal Newcastle, Barcelona Semifinal Bodø/Glimt, Sporting, Leverkusen, Arsenal Final PSG, Chelsea, Galatasaray, Liverpool, Real Madrid, Man City, Atalanta, Bayern

11. Tottenham Hotspur

It could have been worse for struggling Spurs. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Spurs really have no hope of reaching the Champions League final, let alone winning the competition. While their form has been better in Europe than on the domestic front, they appear likely to be swept aside before the showpiece event rolls around at the end of May.



Even if they bypass an inconsistent Atléti team, they will come up against Barça or Newcastle—both of whom will be considered favorites for a quarterfinal showdown.

Round Potential Opponents Last 16 Atlético Quarterfinal Newcastle, Barcelona Semifinal Bodø/Glimt, Sporting, Leverkusen, Arsenal Final PSG, Chelsea, Galatasaray, Liverpool, Real Madrid, Man City, Atalanta, Bayern

10. Newcastle United

Newcastle have a tricky last 16 tie. | Serena Taylor/Newcastle United/Getty Images

Should Newcastle successfully navigate an arduous tie with Barcelona, the draw opens up for them. Battles with Spurs or Atléti could yield positive outcomes and even conquering Arsenal is not beyond the realms of possibility.



However, Eddie Howe’s side have proven tremendously unreliable this season, and appear unlikely to make it beyond the last 16 in the first place.

Round Potential Opponents Last 16 Barcelona Quarterfinal Atlético, Tottenham Semifinal Bodø/Glimt, Sporting, Leverkusen, Arsenal Final PSG, Chelsea, Galatasaray, Liverpool, Real Madrid, Man City, Atalanta, Bayern

9. Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen are unlikely to go too far. | Jürgen Fromme/firo sportphoto/Getty Images

Few will give Bayer Leverkusen any hopes of making it beyond the last 16. This is no longer Xabi Alonso’s super team, with an inexperienced side almost certain to be ousted by Arsenal.



Leverkusen will need to pull off the performance of their season to merely stay in the tie ahead of the second leg in north London. If a miracle is performed, then Bodø or Sporting await in the last eight.

Round Potential Opponents Last 16 Arsenal Quarterfinal Bodø/Glimt, Sporting Semifinal Newcastle, Barcelona, Atlético, Tottenham Final PSG, Chelsea, Galatasaray, Liverpool, Real Madrid, Man City, Atalanta, Bayern

8. Liverpool

Arne Slot would have wanted to be on the other side of the bracket. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool benefitted from the easier of two possible last 16 adversaries, avoiding Atlético and booking a date with Galatasaray instead. However, the cost of that fortune is that they find themselves on the “Silver Path”—the side of the draw containing the bulk of heavyweights.



PSG or Chelsea will be their opposition if they make the quarterfinal stage, followed by one of Bayern Munich, Atalanta, Real Madrid or Man City. Given their underperformance domestically this term, there are few expectations that the six-time champions can claim number seven this term.

Round Potential Opponents Last 16 Galatasaray Quarterfinal PSG, Chelsea Semifinal Real Madrid, Man City, Atalanta, Bayern Final Newcastle, Barcelona, Atlético, Tottenham, Bodø/Glimt, Sporting, Leverkusen, Arsenal

7. Bayern Munich

Bayern will fancy their chances against anyone. | Wart Brinkerhof/Marcel ter Bals/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Atalanta will prove no pushovers in the last 16 but Bayern Munich should still ease into the last eight. Unfortunately for the German giants, Real Madrid or Man City will line up against them in the quarterfinals—two formidable opponents.



Madrid would be favored given their iffy form throughout the campaign, but the Bundesliga champions will then have to overcome one of Liverpool, Galatasaray, Chelsea or PSG in the semis. If Bayern are to win the trophy, they will have to do it the hard way.

Round Potential Opponents Last 16 Atalanta Quarterfinal Real Madrid, Man City Semifinal PSG, Chelsea, Galatasaray or Liverpool Final Newcastle, Barcelona, Atlético, Tottenham, Bodø/Glimt, Sporting, Leverkusen, Arsenal

6. Paris Saint-Germain

PSG will be pushed hard in their title defense. | Valery HACHE/AFP/Getty Images

A repeat of last summer’s Club World Cup final will be staged in the last 16, PSG facing off against the Chelsea side that demolished them. Despite the reigning European champions still operating below last term’s standards, many will regard them as favorites for the rematch.



PSG knocked Liverpool out of Europe last season and would likely have to repeat the feat in the quarterfinal, after which they would be forced to topple another big-hitter en route to the final.

Round Potential Opponents Last 16 Chelsea Quarterfinal Galatasaray, Liverpool Semifinal Real Madrid, Man City, Atalanta, Bayern Final Newcastle, Barcelona, Atlético, Tottenham, Bodø/Glimt, Sporting, Leverkusen, Arsenal

5. Chelsea

Chelsea have a tough draw. | Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside/Getty Images.

Chelsea’s route to the final after the last 16 is identical to PSG’s, but their focus will first be on finding a way past Luis Enrique’s star-studded unit. They at least boast home advantage for the second leg.



Liverpool are probable quarterfinal foes and Chelsea will take encouragement from having already beaten the Reds this season in the Premier League. Of their semifinal opponents, they haven’t faced Real Madrid or Bayern this term, but have lost to Atalanta and drawn with Man City.

Round Potential Opponents Last 16 PSG Quarterfinal Galatasaray, Liverpool Semifinal Real Madrid, Man City, Atalanta, Bayern Final Newcastle, Barcelona, Atlético, Tottenham, Bodø/Glimt, Sporting, Leverkusen, Arsenal

4. Manchester City

Things won’t be easy for Man City. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

For the umpteenth season on the spin, Man City face Real Madrid in the knockout stage of the Champions League. The Cityzens have already beaten the record European champions during the league phase, triumphing at the Santiago Bernabéu to offer them belief ahead of the upcoming last 16 clash.



Given Madrid’s inconsistencies and injuries, City will be expected to progress, and Pep Guardiola will then likely be greeted by former apprentice Vincent Kompany and his Bayern team. A battle with Liverpool, Chelsea, PSG or Gala would offer an enthralling semifinal.

Round Potential Opponents Last 16 Real Madrid Quarterfinal Atalanta, Bayern Semifinal PSG, Chelsea, Galatasaray, Liverpool Final Newcastle, Barcelona, Atlético, Tottenham, Bodø/Glimt, Sporting, Leverkusen, Arsenal

3. Real Madrid

Another Man City encounter awaits. | Ricardo Larreina/Europa Press/Getty Images

Madrid may be underdogs heading into this year’s iteration of their reoccurring battle with City, but only fools dismiss Los Blancos in the Champions League. Muscle memory often trumps form when it comes to the latter stages.



However, adding a 16th European title to their cabinet appears an extremely tall order this year. Álvaro Arbeloa’s performers would have to overcome three European giants to simply reach the final, where they could well face Arsenal or Clásico rivals Barcelona.

Round Potential Opponents Last 16 Man City Quarterfinal Atalanta, Bayern Semifinal PSG, Chelsea, Galatasaray, Liverpool Final Newcastle, Barcelona, Atlético, Tottenham, Bodø/Glimt, Sporting, Leverkusen, Arsenal

2. Galatasaray

Galatasaray need a miracle. | Gerrit van Keulen/Soccrates/Getty Images

Galatsaray would have much preferred Spurs to Liverpool for their last 16 clash, but the Turkish side can take solace from having already beaten Slot’s side in Istanbul this term. Victor Osimhen scored the only goal of a hard-fought league phase battle.



Still, it will be a tricky tie, especially with the second leg at Anfield, and similarly stern tests lie beyond the last 16.

Round Potential Opponents Last 16 Liverpool Quarterfinal PSG, Chelsea Semifinal Real Madrid, Man City, Atalanta, Bayern Final Newcastle, Barcelona, Atlético, Tottenham, Bodø/Glimt, Sporting, Leverkusen, Arsenal

1. Atalanta

Atalanta are in a perilous position already. | PIERO CRUCIATTI/AFP/Getty Images

Atalanta pulled off an almighty comeback against German opposition in the playoff round, conquering Borussia Dortmund 4–3 on aggregate, but their Champions League journey appears set to end at the last 16.



Even if they’re able to pull off an all-time shock and beat Bayern, they will then be fearing clashes with other continental behemoths en route to the final.

Round Potential Opponents Last 16 Bayern Munich Quarterfinal Real Madrid or Man City Semifinal PSG, Chelsea, Galatasaray or Liverpool Final Newcastle, Barcelona, Atlético, Tottenham, Bodø/Glimt, Sporting, Leverkusen, Arsenal

READ THE LATEST CHAMPIONS LEAGUE NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC