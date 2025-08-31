Three Reasons Sky Lost vs. Storm
It should be known by now that the Sky will likely lose almost all of their remaining games as the season comes to an end in the middle of September. The same can be said Saturday night as they dropped another game and got swept by the Seattle Storm, 79-69.
It is becoming a theme for them that no matter the opponent, they will likely lose anyway. The Storm are one of the top teams in the Western Conference and should have been expected to finish the season series against the Sky with a win.
The Sky did put up an effort with star Angel Reese putting up 20 points, but it was not enough as nobody else outside of her and Michaela Onyenwere (11) scored in double figures. The same problems persisted in this recent loss to the Storm.
1. The Sky lost the turnover battle again
Every time the Sky even go into a game, it should be more than expected that they turn the ball over more than their opponent does. And yet again, this was proven to be true in the loss on Saturday night.
The Sky turned the ball over 22 times to the Storm's 13 turnovers. Reese led the Sky with six turnovers even though she also led the team in points in Saturday's contest. The Sky just cannot stop turning the ball over and it has been a game after game thing all year long.
The Sky also cannot get out of their own way, and until they figure out this problem, it will be a very tough time winning games in the 2026 season, let alone the games they have left in the current season.
2. The Sky did not shoot well from three-point land
The Sky are not a good three-point shooting team in general as they just really struggle with that game in and game out. They shot 1-10 from three-point land on Saturday night and had they made a few more of them, they might have earned the victory.
Rachel Banham went 1-4 from three, Kia Nurse went 0-4 from three, and Onyenwere went 0-2 from three. That is something that will really lose you a lot of games especially against a team like Seattle.
You absolutely have to make your three-pointers, especially against these top squads, if you want any chance of winning games in the WNBA.
3. The Sky shot poorly from the free-throw line while the Storm shot 100%
The Storm went 18-18 from the free-throw line while the Sky shot an abysmal 14-25 from the free-throw line. They only converted 56% of their free throws which is a major reason they did not at least force overtime if not win this one.
If they had made all of their foul shots, they would have won this game by one point. You cannot shoot that poorly from the line and expect to win a game. When you're fouled and go to the free throw line, you absolutely have to make them count.
The Sky could have won this game easily, but got in their own way, which has been a reoccuring theme for them all season long.
