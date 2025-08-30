Three Reasons Sky Should Draft TCU Star
If the Chicago Sky get to keep their lottery pick (they own the Connecticut Sun's pick) and as of right now the pick is in the lottery, they will have their choice of players they could select with it. One of the players they could choose to select with their lottery pick is TCU transfer Olivia Miles.
Miles played the 2024 season for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and actually was a projected top 3 pick in the 2025 draft, but decided to play one more year and transfer to TCU. Miles and the Fighting Irish actually lost to TCU in the Sweet 16 of the 2025 NCAA Tournament 71-62 on March 29.
And like they say, if you cannot beat them, then join them. Miles finished the contest with 10 points on 3-10 shooting and went 2-3 from three-point land. If Miles had performed a bit better, the Fighting Irish might have won.
But one more year in college should really help Miles' stock, as she is currently projected to be a top 5 pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft in April. And there are several reasons that the Sky should take her if she is available at their pick.
1. Miles is someone that will always give it her all
The Sky have a lot of players on the current roster that put in a lot of work and give it 100% game in and game out. Those players include Angel Reese, Kamilla Cardoso, Ariel Atkins, among others.
But some of the roster seems like they do not give 100% every game and that is a problem. Every game that Miles played for the Fighting Irish, she always gave it her all. She was always diving for loose balls, always putting up shots when she got the opportunity. She was a team player.
The Sky could use a player like this on their roster to really help the team set their culture and set things straight.
2. The Sky need players that do not turn the ball over a lot
Usually every single game, the Sky are losing the turnover battle because no matter who they have on the court, they cannot protect the ball. That goes for anyone on the current roster including Reese, Cardoso, Atkins, and anyone else.
The Sky have not been a disciplined team all season long. Insert Miles to the equation, as this current season with the Fighting Irish, she only committed 2.5 turnovers a game. That would definitely do if the Sky were to select her.
Miles is a player that is disciplined and knows how to take care of the ball. She would really help everyone else on the roster with the turnover issue that has plagued them all year long.
3. The Sky have a three-point shooting issue and need help bad
It has been known all season long that the Sky are not a good three-point shooting team. There are some cases where they make more than 50% of their threes and other times where they don't make a lot of their threes.
Well, if they were to select Miles, she would really help with that. Miles made 40.6% of her three pointers this past season at Notre Dame. That is a pretty high number and would really be a big help to winning more games down the line.
These are the upsides if the Sky were to be in position to draft Miles and make her part of the Chicago Sky. Only time will tell if she is actually there when the Sky make their first pick in 2026.
