Dallas Wings vs. Atlanta Dream Prediction, Odds, Prop Bets
The Dallas Wings remain on their home court Wednesday night when they welcome the Atlanta Dream to the Lone Star State. The Wings aim for back-to-back wins and another double-digit outing from their rookie guard, Paige Bueckers, while the Dream hope to avoid a two-game slide and remain comfortably in second-place in the Eastern Conference.
According to Sports Illustrated's Peter Dewey, expect Bueckers to have a key impact on the outcome once again. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Dream are a seven-and-a-half-point favorite.
"Bueckers’ amazing rookie season continued on Monday, as she shot 7-for-12 from the field and scored 20 points in a blowout win over the New York Liberty," Dewey wrote.
Dewey pointed out that Bueckers' shooting is on an upward trajectory this month and expects her numbers to steadily improve.
Paige Bueckers Gets Huge Praise
"The Wings guard is averaging 18.2 points per game while shooting 45.5 percent from the field, and she’s scored at least 17 points in six of her eight games in July," Dewey added.
Dallas and Atlanta have split the first two games this season, with the Wings coming away victorious in a 68-55 win June 24 in their most recent matchup with the Dream.
The Wings picked up their eighth win of the season Monday night in an upset against the New York Liberty, 92-82, with Bueckers dropping 20 points, including a viral shot that effectively broke WNBA 'X' (formerly Twitter).
Meanwhile, the Dream fell to the Golden State Valkyries by two, 77-75, in their most recent outing Tuesday night. It's the second of a back-to-back stretch and third game in a five-game week that concludes Sunday against the Washington Mystics.
The prop to look out for, according to Dewey, is the under. More specifically, under 168.5 in a low-scoring affair.
For now, it remains to be seen whether Dewey is correct.
