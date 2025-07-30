Dream vs. Wings Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, July 30
Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings dominated the New York Liberty on Monday night, moving them to 8-19 in the 2025 season.
While Dallas is likely out of the playoff race in the W, it could make a push with a strong finish to July and stretch in August, especially since it has 11 games in a row with teams ahead of it in the standings.
That will make things tough, but it’s a perfect way to gain some ground to get closer to the No. 8 seed.
On Wednesday, the Wings will host the Atlanta Dream, who remain without All-Star guard Rhyne Howard for the rest of the month.
This is the second night of a back-to-back for Atlanta, which has solidified itself as a playoff contender so far this season.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction on Wednesday.
Dream vs. Wings Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Dream -7.5 (-110)
- Wings +7.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Dream: -335
- Wings: +255
Total
- 168.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Dream vs. Wings How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, July 30
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: College Park Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN3
- Dream record: 15-10
- Wings record: 8-19
Dream vs. Wings Injury Reports
Dream Injury Report
- Rhyne Howard – out
Wings Injury Report
- Ty Harris – out
- Maddy Siegrist – out
Dream vs. Wings Best WNBA Prop Bets
These prop bets suggestions were written before odds were released and are based on past player performance.
Wings Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Paige Bueckers OVER Points
Bueckers’ amazing rookie season continued on Monday, as she shot 7-for-12 from the field and scored 20 points in a blowout win over the New York Liberty.
The Wings guard is averaging 18.2 points per game while shooting 45.5 percent from the field, and she’s scored at least 17 points in six of her eight games in July.
Dream vs. Wings Prediction and Pick
These teams have played twice already this season with their first matchup ending with 158 combined points and the second one falling short of 140 combined points.
So, I’m eyeing the UNDER on Wednesday in Dallas, especially with Howard – one of Atlanta's top offensive players – expected to miss this game.
Dallas has been a weak defensive team this season, and while it’s in the top 10 in the league in offensive rating, it’s not a great shooting team. The Wings are 12th out of 13 teams in effective field goal percentage, and I’m not sold on them making the most of their possessions against a pretty deliberate Atlanta team.
The Dream rank 11th in the W in pace, and they rank fourth in the league in opponent points per game.
I think we’ll see yet another low-scoring affair between these squads on Wednesday night.
Pick: UNDER 168.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
