Mics Captured Donovan Mitchell's Inspirational Message to Struggling Teammate During Cavaliers' Game 7 Win
For Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland, Games 6 and 7 of the Cavaliers' first-round series against the Orlando Magic were 96 minutes from hell.
Despite a strong offensive performance in Friday's Game 6, a late eight-second violation by Garland helped seal Cleveland's fate in a 103-96 defeat. In Game 7 on Sunday, he struggled mightily, making just three of his 13 field goal attempts.
However, Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell refused to quit on his backcourt mate as Cleveland iced its eventual 106-94 win. Behind-the-scenes video from the game showed one Cavaliers All-Star encouraging another.
"I believe in you. Believe in yourself," Mitchell told Garland in video posted on social media by Cleveland. "Believe in yourself. I believe in you, we believe in you."
Garland believed just enough to knock down a three-pointer, a two-pointer and three free throws as the Cavaliers outscored the Magic in the fourth quarter 30-26.
With the win, Cleveland advanced to the Eastern Conference semifinals, where it will meet the Boston Celtics.