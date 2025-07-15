SI

2025 British Open Tee Times for the First Two Rounds at Royal Portrush

A loaded 156-player field will vie for the Claret Jug in the year's final major championship. Here's when each player will tee off.

Max Schreiber

The 153rd British Open begins Thursday at Royal Portrush.
The 153rd British Open begins Thursday at Royal Portrush. / Getty Images

Tee times for the 153rd British Open at Royal Portrush are out.

Defending champion Xander Schauffele will tee it up alongside U.S. Open winner J.J. Spaun and Jon Rahm at 9:58 a.m. local time in Round 1, while World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will play with Collin Morikawa and 2019 Open champion Shane Lowry at 10:09 a.m..

Of course, those are only six of the 156 players in the field this week. Want to see when the rest are set to tee it up? View the full tee times below.

theopen.com
theopen.com
theopen.com
theopen.com
MAX SCHREIBER

Max Schreiber is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, covering golf. Before joining SI in October 2024, the Mahwah, N.J., native, worked as an associate editor for the Golf Channel and wrote for RyderCup.com and FanSided. He is a multiplatform producer for Newsday and has a bachelor's in communications and journalism from Quinnipiac University. In his free time, you can find him doing anything regarding the Yankees, Giants, Knicks and Islanders.