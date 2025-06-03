The Angels Made Fenway Park History As Red Sox’ Struggles Continue
The Los Angeles Angels made history Monday night.
The Angels hit three home runs in the first inning, making them the first visiting team to do so in the 105-year history of Fenway Park. Zach Neto, Mike Trout and Joe Adell all took Boston Red Sox starter Richard Fitts deep in the opening frame as L.A. scored six runs before the Sox got three outs.
Trout's home run was a monster. It was tracked coming off the bat at 112.1 mph and traveled 454 feet. It was his 10th homer of the season and his first since returning from the injured list on May 30.
The disastrous first inning just added to Boston's struggles this season. Entering Monday night's game, the Red Sox were 29-32 and sat in fourth place in the American League East. They are currently 8.5 games behind the first-place New York Yankees.