SI

Beginner’s Guide to Golf: Essential Golf Equipment

Learn what should be in a beginner’s golf bag with our Beginner’s Guide to
Golf, showing you the best beginner’s golf clubs, balls, bags and more.

SI Golf x PGA TOUR Superstore

PGA Tour Superstore
Presented by
PGA Tour Superstore

Golf Equipment for Beginners

Starting your golfing journey can be both exciting and daunting. Having the right golf equipment
is crucial for enhancing your performance and enjoyment on the course. This guide will help you
understand the essential gear you need to get started and make informed choices.

Best Golf Clubs for Beginners:

There are so many options out there. Choosing the best golf clubs is fundamental for any
beginner. The right set can make a significant difference in your game, helping you learn and
improve more quickly.

Golf Driver: The driver is used for long-distance shots from the tee. Look for drivers with a
larger sweet spot and higher loft to help beginners achieve better accuracy and distance.

PGA TOUR Superstore Pick: CallawayRogue ST MAX Irons.

The Taylormade SIM 2 Max Driver.
PGA Tour Superstore

Golf Irons: Irons are versatile clubs used for various shots on the course. Beginners should consider a set of cavity-back irons, which offer more forgiveness and a higher launch.

PGA TOUR Superstore Pick: CallawayRogue ST MAX Irons.

CallawayRogue ST MAX Irons
PGA Tour Superstore

Wedges: Wedges are crucial for short shots and getting out of tricky situations. Start with a pitching wedge and a sand wedge to cover most scenarios.

PGA TOUR Superstore Pick: Cleveland CBX 2 Wedge.

Cleveland CBX 2 Wedge
PGA Tour Superstore

Putter: The putter is used on the green to roll the ball into the hole. Opt for a putter with good
alignment aids to help improve your accuracy.

PGA TOUR Superstore Pick: Odyssey White Hot OG Putter.

Odyssey White Hot OG Putter
PGA Tour Superstore

Beginner Golf Sets: Purchasing a complete beginner set is often the most economical and practical option. These sets typically include all the necessary clubs and a bag, providing a solid foundation for new golfers.

PGA TOUR Superstore Pick: Callaway Strata Complete Set.

Callaway Strata Complete Set
PGA Golf Superstore

Best Beginner Golf Balls

The right golf balls can significantly impact your game, especially as a beginner. They can help you achieve better distance, control, and feel.

Distance Balls: These balls are designed to travel farther, making them ideal for beginners who need extra distance.

PGA TOUR Superstore Pick: TaylorMade Distance+ Golf Balls.

TaylorMade Distance+ Golf Balls
PGA Tour Superstore

Soft Feel Balls: These balls offer a softer feel and better control, helping beginners improve their short game.

PGA TOUR Superstore Pick: Callaway Supersoft Golf Balls.

Callaway Supersoft Golf Balls
PGA Tour Superstore

Best Beginner Golf Bag

A suitable golf bag is essential for carrying your clubs and accessories comfortably around the course.

Carry Bags: Lightweight and easy to carry, ideal for walking the course.

PGA TOUR Superstore Pick: Ping Hoofer Lite Carry Bag.

Ping Hoofer Lite Carry Bag
PGA Tour Superstore

Stand Bags: These bags come with built-in stands, allowing them to stand upright when you take your shot, reducing the need to bend down frequently.

PGA TOUR Superstore Pick: Titleist Hybrid 14 2023 Stand Bag.

Titleist Hybrid 14 2023 Stand Bag.
PGA Tour Superstore

Cart Bags: Designed for use with a golf cart, offering more storage and stability.

PGA TOUR Superstore Pick: Callaway Chev 14 Cart Bag.

Callaway Chev 14 Cart Bag.
PGA Tour Superstore

Best Beginner Golf Shoes

Proper footwear is crucial for comfort and performance on the course. The right golf shoes provide stability, support, and traction.

Spiked Golf Shoes: These provide enhanced traction and stability, especially on wet or uneven terrain.

PGA TOUR Superstore Pick: FootJoy Pro/SL Golf Shoes.

FootJoy Pro/SL Golf Shoes
PGA Tour Superstore

Spikeless Golf Shoes: Versatile and comfortable, suitable for both the course and casual wear.

PGA TOUR Superstore Pick: PUMA Phantomcat Nitro Men's Golf Shoe.

PUMA Phantomcat Nitro Men's Golf Shoe.
PGA Tour Superstore

Essential Beginner Golf Apparel

Appropriate clothing not only keeps you comfortable but also ensures compliance with golf course dress codes.

Golf Shirts: Opt for breathable and moisture-wicking materials to stay cool and dry.

PGA TOUR Superstore Pick: Nike Dri-FIT Nike Men's Dry Victory Polos

Nike Dri-FIT Nike Men's Dry Victory Polos
PGA Tour Superstore

Golf Pants/Shorts: Choose items that offer comfort and mobility.

PGA TOUR Superstore Pick: PUMA Dealer 8" Short.

PUMA Dealer 8" Short
PGA Tour Superstore

Golf Gloves: Essential for a better grip and protecting your hands.

PGA TOUR Superstore Pick: FootJoy WeatherSof Golf Gloves.

FootJoy WeatherSof Golf Gloves
PGA Tour Superstore

Essential Beginner Golf Accessories

Additional items can enhance your golfing experience and help you play more effectively.

  • Golf Tees: Available in various lengths to suit different clubs.
  • Golf Towel: Keeps your clubs and hands clean and dry.
  • Divot Repair Tool: Essential for maintaining the greens.
  • Ball Marker: Helps mark your ball on the green.
  • Rangefinder/GPS: Assists in measuring distances and improving your game.

PGA TOUR Superstore Pick: Bushnell Tour V5 Rangefinder.

Bushnell Tour V5 Rangefinder.
PGA Tour Superstore

Gear Up and Hit the Course

Equipping yourself with the right gear is the first step towards enjoying the game of golf. By investing in the essential equipment and dedicating time to practice, you'll set yourself up for success on the course. Enjoy your golfing journey!

Published
SI Golf x PGA TOUR Superstore
SI GOLF X PGA TOUR SUPERSTORE