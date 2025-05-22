Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets and Props Today (Hurricanes Will Even Series in Game 2)
The Conference Finals are officially underway! The Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers started the action on Tuesday night in a game that resulted in the Panthers securing a win and a 1-0 series lead.
The Hurricanes have now lost 13 straight conference final games, getting swept in their three latest appearances, including two years ago against this Panthers team. They're desperate for a win in Game 2, which would snap that streak and even up the series before it heads to Florida.
Let's take a look at my best bets for this pivotal showdown.
Top NHL Picks Today
All odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Hurricanes -130 vs. Panthers
- Andrei Svechnikov OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (-125)
- Matthew Tkachuk UNDER 2.5 Shots on Goal (-182)
Panthers vs. Hurricanes Game 2 Prediction
The Panthers may have comfortably beaten the Hurricanes on the score sheet in Game 1, but the underlying metrics show the Hurricanes performed better than you may think. The expected goals were 3.17-1.78 in favor of the Hurricanes, a difference of +1.39. The Hurricanes also had a CORSI% of 62.9%.
Unfortunately for Carolina, hockey is sometimes a game of bounces and variance, and the luck didn't break their way in the series opener. With that being said, there's enough data there to make me believe the Hurricanes will bounce back with a win on their home ice in Game 2.
Pick: Hurricanes -130
Panthers vs. Hurricanes Game 2 Prop Bets
I've been betting on Andrei Svechnikov a lot in these playoffs and for good reason, but instead of betting on him to score this time around, I'm going to avoid the possibility of Sergei Bobrovsky standing on his head and instead bet on the Hurricanes' forward to record at least three shots on goal. He has reached 3+ shots on goal in seven of his 11 playoff games this season, and now that they're facing a series deficit, I expect him to bring his best stuff in Game 2.
Pick: Andrei Svechnikov OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (-125)
Matthew Tkachuk continues to be the most overrated player in these playoffs, so I'm going back to the well on a bet I've already cashed in on multiple times this postseason. The Panthers' forward is averaging just 1.3 shots on goal per game in the playoffs, yet oddsmakers continue to set his shots on goal total at 2.5. I'll gladly take the UNDER on that number once again, especially after failing to record a shot on goal in Game 1.
Pick: Matthew Tkachuk UNDER 2.5 Shots on Goal (-182)
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!