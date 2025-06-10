Fever vs. Dream Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for WNBA Commissioner's Cup
The Indiana Fever have won back-to-back games and are aiming to get back over .500 in the 2025 season when they take on the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday night in a WNBA Commissioner’s Cup matchup.
Atlanta has gotten off to a strong start in the 2025 season, winning five of its first eight games, including a thrilling one-point win in a road matchup with Indiana earlier this season. These teams are 1-1 against each other, as the Fever won by five on the road in the second meeting between these squads.
Caitlin Clark (quad) will remain out of the lineup for the Fever even though she hinted that she could make her return to the lineup in this matchup.
Oddsmakers have set the Dream as 4.5-point favorites at home on Tuesday, but can they cover the spread for the sixth time in nine games?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market, and my prediction for Tuesday’s contest.
Fever vs. Dream Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Fever +4.5 (-110)
- Dream -4.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Fever: +150
- Dream: -180
Total
- 164.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Fever vs. Dream How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, June 10
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Gateway Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN3
- Fever record: 4-4
- Dream record: 5-3
Fever vs. Dream Injury Reports
Fever Injury Report
- Sophie Cunningham – day-to-day
- Caitlin Clark – out
Dream Injury Report
- None to report
Fever vs. Dream Best WNBA Prop Bets
These prop bet plays were written before prop odds were released and are based on past player performance.
Dream Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Brionna Jones to Record a Double-Double
This season, Jones opened the campaign with four straight double-doubles, but she’s cooled off since in the rebounding department.
Still, the Dream forward is averaging 13.0 points and 8.9 boards per game, and she had two double-doubles in her games against Indiana earlier in the campaign.
The Fever are just seventh in rebounding percentage this season, so this is a pretty good matchup for Jones to get back on track on the glass. Bettors should be able to get this prop at some pretty favorable odds on Tuesday.
Fever vs. Dream Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m backing the Fever in the third meeting between these teams:
Even with Clark out of the lineup, I really like the Fever to cover the spread as road underdogs in this matchup.
Both of these teams are 5-3 against the spread this season, and both games between these teams were extremely close. Atlanta picked up a one-point road win in their first meeting while the Fever won by five on the road just a few days later.
The road team is 2-0 against the spread in this season series.
There’s no doubt that a return from Clark would have boosted Indiana’s outlook, but it’s worth noting that the Fever have won back-to-back games against Washington and Chicago, blowing out the Sky by 27 points without Clark.
Indiana still ranks fourth in the WNBA in offensive rating and third in net rating, posting a net rating of +10.8 compared to Atlanta’s of +3.4.
The Dream have been impressive to start the season, winning five of their first eight games, but I can’t pass up a chance to get this many points with this Fever squad.
Pick: Fever +4.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
