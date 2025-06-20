Red Sox vs. Giants Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Friday, June 20
It almost feels like the hype to a high-profile boxing match on Friday between the Red Sox and Giants.
After a week of news speculation has swarmed the baseball world regarding the dramatic divorce between the Red Sox and Devers, which resulted in a controversial trade to the Giants on Sunday, the two haven’t had to wait long to see each other on the other side of the baseball diamond.
Boston had a day off for travel after taking their first series without their former top slugger from the Mariners. It is 8-2 in its last 10 games and according to Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow, they intend on continuing to compete for a postseason bid.
Devers has gone 3-for-11 with a pair of walks in his first three games as a Giant. They lost two of three to Cleveland, but are 3 ½ games out of the lead in the NL West.
The Sox deploy their strong-nosed rookie Hunter Dobbins (4-1, 3.74 ERA) to face the Giants youngster Hayden Birdsong (3-1, 2.79 ERA).
We’ll look at who has the edge in the anticipated revenge meeting.
Red Sox vs. Giants Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Red Sox +1.5 (-196)
- Giants -1.5 (+162)
Moneyline
- Red Sox (+112)
- Giants (-132)
Total
- Over 7.5 (-105)
- Under 7.5 (-115)
Red Sox vs. Giants Probable Pitchers
- Red Sox: Hunter Dobbins (4-1, 3.74 ERA)
- Giants: Hayden Birdsong (3-1, 2.79 ERA)
Red Sox vs. Giants How to Watch
- Date: Friday, June 20, 2025
- Time: 10:15 p.m. ET
- Venue: Oracle Park
- How to Watch (TV): NESN, NBCS BA
- Red Sox Record: 39-37
- Giants Record: 42-33
Red Sox vs. Giants Best MLB Prop Bet
- Rafael Devers Under 0.5 Hits (+180 at BetMGM)
Everyone and their mother are betting Devers props on Friday and bookmakers are charging a premium for them. That’s why I’m fading Devers and taking the +180 value on him to go hitless against his former team at the pitcher-friendly Oracle Park.
I like what Dobbins has shown this month. He capped the Yankees to three earned runs in 11 innings across his last two starts. He’s a solid groundball pitcher with a reliable slider and curveball while off to an elite 4.8% walk rate. Devers has gone hitless in one of his three games with the Giants thus far and it’s not out of the question for him to be kept off the bases on Friday.
Red Sox vs. Giants Prediction and Pick
Although the Giants’ pen leads the game with a 2.58 ERA, I think the Sox bring the bullpen advantage into this game with the luxury of a day off. The Giants rely heavily on Camilo Doval and Tyler Rogers, both of which pitched in the last game all while Aroldis Chapman leads the Major Leagues with 13 saves for Boston.
You have to pick one side of the narrative between the Red Sox and Devers and as Boston continues to prove their top prospects in Roman Anthony and Marcelo Mayer along with depth players like Carlos Narvaez and Abraham Toro can compensate as they trend upward. Besides, the Sox have had more success on the road at 22-17. Let's fade the click bait for all it's worth on Friday.
Pick: Red Sox (+112 at FanDuel)
