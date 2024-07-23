Bills' Keon Coleman Asked Funny Question Before Signing Contract, and Fans Loved It
Buffalo Bills rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman has become a social media star since being drafted by the team in the second round of last April's draft. He's had a pre-draft meeting with the team go viral and he won everyone over with a tremendous opening press conference.
Now he has a new clip that's making the rounds on social media, and it's pretty great. The former Florida State wide receiver was getting ready to sign his rookie contract with the team when he asked a very important question: should he sign his whole name or just sign it like he would an autograph, which apparently isn't his whole name.
Check this out:
You can never be too safe before signing a deal that is just under $10 million for four years.
NFL fans loved it:
