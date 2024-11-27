SI

Blake Snell Signs Massive Five-Year Deal With Dodgers

Ryan Phillips

Snell went 5-3 with a 3.12 ERA and 145 strikeouts in 104 innings for the San Francisco Giants in 2024.
Blake Snell is off the market early this offseason.

On Tuesday night, the two-time Cy Young Award winner agreed to a five-year, $182 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, per multiple reports. The deal will average $36.4 million per year.

The 31-year-old left-hander opted out of his contract with the San Francisco Giants on November 1. He signed a two-year, $62 million deal in March but exercised his right to hit free agency instead of fulfilling the second year of the contract.

During the 2024 season, Snell went 5-3 with a 3.12 ERA, a 1.05 WHIP and 145 strikeouts in 104 innings over 20 starts. That followed a brilliant 2023 campaign with the San Diego Padres where he went 14-9 with a 2.25 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 234 strikeouts in 180 innings.

Snell joins a potent Dodgers rotation that already includes ace-level starters in Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Tyler Glasnow. Those three will boast contracts worth a combined $622 million.

The defending World Series champions just got stronger.

