Blue Jays to Explore Trades for Five Players at Deadline, per Report
The 2024 MLB trade deadline is quickly approaching, prompting various teams to make serious considerations regarding their future.
Among those franchises mulling possible deadline deals are the Toronto Blue Jays, who have limped to a 38–44 start to the season and find themselves in the basement of the American League East.
As their struggles continue to mount, the Blue Jays are reportedly planning to place a slew of veterans on the trade block, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.
Pitchers Yusei Kikuchi and Yimi Garcia, as well as outfielder Kevin Kiermaier, catcher Danny Jansen and designated hitter Justin Turner are all reportedly set to be on the trade block ahead of the July 31 deadline.
The report also indicates that the Jays are not yet ready to part ways with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. or Bo Bichette, who they are still hoping to make one last run with. Both of the young stars are under team control for less than two more seasons and have had their names floated in trade rumors.
Toronto has undeniably been one of the baseball's most disappointing teams this season. The lackluster first half of the campaign could culminate in a midseason overhaul of the roster as the team explores the possibility of some deadline deals for their veteran players.