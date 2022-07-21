CFL Suspends Duke Williams for Throwing Helmet At Opponent

The CFL is suspending wide receiver Duke Williams one game for ripping off defensive back Shaquille Richardson’s helmet and throwing it at him during a pregame warmup. Additionally, the league fined Richardson for instigating the incident with Williams and punching Williams during the game.

“Such pre-game hostilities are unacceptable and the use of a helmet as a weapon is especially dangerous,” CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie said in a statement. “Neither is to be tolerated.”

Williams played college football at Auburn, but was dismissed from the program over off-the-field issues. He then went undrafted during the 2016 NFL draft.

Williams has spent time with the Rams and Bills in the, along with the Edmonton Eskimos of the CFL. In 2018 with the Eskimos, he recorded over 1,500 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns on 88 catches, which led to him returning to the NFL with Buffalo. He has been playing for the Saskatchewan Roughriders since last season.

So far in 2022, Williams has played in five games for the Roughriders, recording 18 catches for 319 yards and three touchdowns.

