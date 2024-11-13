SI

Patrick Mahomes Shares Thoughts on Recent Burglaries of His, Travis Kelce's Homes

The Chiefs quarterback called the break-ins "frustrating."

Patrick Andres

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes before the Chiefs' 26–13 loss to the Jaguars on Aug. 10, 2024.
Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes before the Chiefs' 26–13 loss to the Jaguars on Aug. 10, 2024. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce are thriving on the field. Even if they haven't lived up to their past statistical heights, their team is 9-0 and well on its way to another deep playoff run.

However, off the field, Mahomes and Kelce are dealing with the aftereffects of October burglaries of their respective homes. According to police via Meriam Bouarrouj and Tim Stelloh of NBC News, burglars invaded Mahomes's Belton, Mo. and Kelce's Leawood, Kan. homes within hours of each other on Oct. 6 and 7.

On Wednesday, Mahomes offered his perspective on the burglaries, which saw $20,000 in cash stolen from Kelce.

"Obviously it’s frustrating, disappointing," Mahomes said via David K. Li of NBC News. "I can't get into too many of the details because the investigation is still ongoing. But obviously it's something that you don’t want to happen to, really anybody, but obviously yourself."

The Chiefs, looking to maintain their undefeated record, are scheduled to play the Buffalo Bills Sunday.

