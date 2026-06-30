Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Target Shohei Ohtani, Pete Alonso, Rockies Star)

All 30 Major League Baseball teams are in action on Tuesday for the final day of the month, giving us plenty of players to choose from in the prop market.

Each day, the SI Betting team shares our favorite home run player prop picks – a fun way to wager on MLB while rooting for the most exciting play (a homer) to happen. Will anyone close out the month of June on a high note?

On Monday, Arizona Diamondbacks star Ketel Marte came through for my home run prop picks , hitting his fourth long ball in five games to cash a +344 prop. After back-to-back days of hitting a home run prop – Junior Caminero came through on Sunday – I’m looking to keep the momentum going with all 30 teams in action on June 30.

Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani headlines the list of Tuesday’s picks, as he’s taking on a struggling starter pitcher in the Athletics’ Jeffrey Springs. Ohtani is nearing 20 homers in the 2026 season, and he’s one of three players that I love in this market tonight.

Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Tuesday, June 30

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Shohei Ohtani to Hit a Home Run (+233)

Ohtani is the type of player that you could make an argument for in just about every matchup, so it’s hard to pass him up when he’s really starting to find a groove at the dish.

Over the last four weeks (22 games), the Dodgers star has eight home runs and is hitting .317 with a 1.083 OPS. He was 2-for-5 with a home run in the series opener between these teams on Monday, and now he’s taking on a very home-run prone starter in Springs.

The Athletics lefty has given up 22 home runs in 17 appearances this season, posting a 5.52 ERA. Ohtani has not been as good against left-handed pitching (six home runs, sub-.270 batting average) this season, but he’s fared pretty well against Springs in his career, going 2-for-9 with a triple and a walk.

Even at this price (+233), Ohtani is one of the best bets on the board as he continues to heat up this summer.

Pete Alonso to Hit a Home Run (+296)

Baltimore Orioles first baseman Pete Alonso has 19 home runs in the 2026 season, and 16 of those long balls have come against right-handed pitching. Alonso doesn’t hit for average, but he does have a .265 batting average and an .887 OPS against righties heading into Tuesday’s clash with the Chicago White Sox.

Chicago has right-hander Erick Fedde on the mound, and he’s struggled across 16 appearances this season. Fedde has a 4.34 ERA and a 4.66 expected ERA, allowing 14 home runs in the process.

He’s struggled to get Alonso out in his career, as the O’s star is hitting .333 (8-for-24) with four doubles and a .969 OPS against him. While Alonso has not homered against Fedde, I think he’s a decent bet to do so on Tuesday night.

The wind is supposed to be blowing out to left-center field at Camden Yards, and Alonso has already homered 10 times at home in 45 games this season.

Hunter Goodman to Hit a Home Run (+230)

Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman cannot be stopped right now when it comes to the long ball.

He’s homered five times in his last six games and 12 times in his last 24 games to push his season homer run total to 26. Goodman has been really solid over the last four weeks, hitting .261 with a 1.016 OPS for Colorado.

Now, he takes on Miami Marlins righty Eury Perez, who has given up 12 home runs in 13 appearances this season, posting a 4.41 ERA.

Goodman has 19 home runs against right-handed pitching, and he was 2-for-5 with a home run and a double in this series opener. I’ll trust him to stay hot on Tuesday night.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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