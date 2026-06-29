Dodgers vs. Athletics Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, June 29

The Los Angeles Dodgers conclude their road trip with a three-game set against the Athletics starting on Monday night. They swept the Twins then took two of three in San Diego over the weekend.

Meanwhile, the A’s are now back at home after dropping two of three on the road to the Giants and Angels.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Dodgers vs. Athletics on Monday, June 29.

Dodgers vs. Athletics Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Dodgers -1.5 (+124)

Athletics +1.5 (-149)

Moneyline

Dodgers -123

Athletics +102

Total

10.5 (Over -111/Under -108)

Dodgers vs. Athletics Probable Pitchers

Dodgers: Eric Lauer (3-5, 4.87 ERA)

Athletics: Gage Jump (3-1, 2.04 ERA)

Eric Lauer has been great since joining Los Angeles. The Dodgers have won all four of his starts, and he threw six no-hit innings after an opener last time out. He’s allowed just eight runs in 28.1 innings (2.54 ERA) with his new squad.

Gage Jump has also been great since joining his new team, going from the minors to the majors. He hasn’t allowed a run in three of his last four starts, with three ER in five innings in his other outing.

Dodgers vs. Athletics How to Watch

Date: Monday, June 29

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Sutter Health Park

How to Watch (TV): SNLA, NBCSCA

Dodgers record: 54-30

Athletics record: 40-44

Dodgers vs. Athletics Best MLB Prop Bets

Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet

Shohei Ohtani to Score a Run (-166)

Grab this price before it moves.

Shohei Ohtani has scored a run in seven of his last eight games and 15 of his last 19. He bats .271 vs. LHP, and Jump has a 5.87 ERA vs. LHB.

If this line moves before you’re able to get to it, I’d consider taking Ohtani OVER 2.5 HRR at even money or better. He’s able to cash that with one swing of the bat or over the course of what should be a high-scoring game in Sacramento.

Dodgers vs. Athletics Prediction and Pick

Jump has been impressive in his young MLB career, but a few of those starts came against teams like the Giants, Angels and Rockies. You can only beat who you play, but this will be a good test for the youngster.

This feels like a short price to back the Dodgers in a stadium where the ball can fly.

Pick: Dodgers -123

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