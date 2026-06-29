From coast to coast to widening the gap, the Los Angeles Dodgers pulled farther ahead of the New York Yankees to win the World Series at Kalshi. This comes following the Yankees' abysmal 11-game stretch.

In the most recent Kalshi World Series price update, the LA Dodgers saw nearly a 4% jump from 30% to 33.9% while New York slid another 1% in an ongoing slide.

World Series Winner - Kalshi

Los Angeles Dodgers 33.9%

New York Yankees 14%

Trading $10 on the Dodgers profits $18.33 if they win and $53.71 on the Yankees if they win the World Series at the time of writing.

Dodgers streaking

The Dodgers have been on a tear and, to no surprise, are the best team in the league at 54-30. They’ve been streaking in their last 12 games, going 9-3, including series sweeps over the Tampa Bay Rays and Minnesota Twins.

Focusing on Shohei Ohtani, while it wasn't his best two games starting, he went 2-0 despite allowing 12 hits and seven runs (six earned) for a 4.50 ERA.

Justin Wrobleski outperformed him, going 2-0 with an elite 1.38 ERA (8 hits, 2 runs, 2 walks, 8 strikeouts).

Nightmare on 161st St.

The Yankees have collapsed in the second half of June, winning just 3 of 11 and getting swept 0-4 by the Boston Red Sox.

New York looks completely out of sync for a team that currently leads in home runs (121) and sits in the top 10 in runs (409) in MLB. Over those 11 games, they scored one run four times and went 2-6 on the road.

Yankees slope

New York dropped 3% total since the start of the shaky stretch, sitting at 17% ahead of the June 18 game loss to the Chicago White Sox, and remained there following that series.

After a 1-2 series against the Cincinnati Reds and a 2-1 series against the Detroit Tigers, they settled at 16%. The Boston sweep knocked them down another 2 points to 14%.

If you're looking for a promo code for Kalshi , enter SIBONUS at sign-up — you only need a $1 deposit and $20 in trades to unlock your $10 bonus.

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