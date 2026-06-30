Dodgers vs. Athletics Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 30

The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to connect four wins together when they continue their road series against the Athletics on Tuesday night.

The Dodgers have now won six of seven games on this trip, while the A’s have lost three in a row and seven of their last nine.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Dodgers vs. Athletics on Tuesday, June 30.

Dodgers vs. Athletics Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Dodgers -1.5 (-112)

Athletics +1.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Dodgers -171

Athletics +141

Total

11.0 (Over -114/Under -105)

Dodgers vs. Athletics Probable Pitchers

Dodgers: Justin Wrobleski (9-2, 2.71 ERA)

Athletics: Jeffrey Springs (3-7, 5.52 ERA)

Justin Wrobleski has been as steady as they come this season for the Dodgers. He did allow four runs in 4.2 innings three starts ago, but has bounced back with 2 ER in 13 IP across his last two outings.

Jeffrey Springs only allowed three runs in 5.1 innings last time out, which was an improvement from a string of bad outings. Still, the southpaw has struggled for most of this season, as shown by his record and ERA.

Dodgers vs. Athletics How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, June 30

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Sutter Health Park

How to Watch (TV): SNLA, NBCSCA

Dodgers record: 55-30

Athletics record: 40-45

Dodgers vs. Athletics Best MLB Prop Bets

Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet

Shohei Ohtani OVER 1.5 Bases (-131)

Shohei Ohtani broke the game open with a three-run home run last night. He now has 18 home runs on the season, and eight in his last 19 games.

He’s 21 for 70 overall in that span, with one double along with his eight longballs.

I’d sprinkle Ohtani to homer, but I’m playing it safer with his total bases tonight.

Dodgers vs. Athletics Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

The Dodgers went into Sacramento and got a 9-4 win last night, and now have a chance to make it four wins in a row tonight against the Athletics. On the flip side, the A’s are looking to avoid losing four in a row themselves.

Justin Wrobleski has been great this season for the Dodgers, and he’s bounced back from a rough start a few outings ago with 2 ER in 13 IP across his last two games.

Jeffrey Springs has allowed 24 ER in 21.2 IP this month to bring his ERA up from 4.07 to 5.52.

The Dodgers should get another win by margin tonight on the road, where they’re 29-16 this season, while the A’s are 18-24 at home.

Pick: Dodgers -1.5 (-112)

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