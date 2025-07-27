2025 Panini Elite Football Cards to Chase
2025 Panini Elite Football has officially been released, and collectors nationwide are starting to take notice. The Elite product has been part of Panini's release schedule for a number of years now, and it continuously has had key inserts, autographs, and rookie cards to chase. Given that training camp has also officially opened for the NFL, the hobby market for football cards will start to heat up before long. Therefore, the timing of this release could be key for collectors, and here is what they should be looking out for.
Base Card Parallels:
There are a wide variety of base card parallels to chase in this year's release, and if a low numbered parallel of a key veteran player like Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen is pulled, it could fetch a good amount of money. The same argument could be made for the rookies that are in the set. Some of the lower numbered parallels in the set include: Bronze (/35), Black (/25), Gold (/10), Platinum (/3), and Elite (/1).
Passing the Torch Autographs:
Autographs are a key part of the checklist in Panini Elite Football. Numerous autograph sets exist, and one particular set that keeps returning is the Passing the Torch set. The cards feature both single and double autographs. In the case of the dual autographs, both the front and the back of the cards have an autograph of a player. In past years, these cards have commanded good value in the hobby market. The single autographs are numbered out of /99 or less, while the dual autographs are numbered out of /25 or less.
Team Lineage Autographs:
Autographed cards featuring three players can also be pulled out of packs in the product. Team Lineage autographs feature key players all on one card. For example, the preview image that Panini made available contains Cris Carter, Justin Jefferson, and Randy Moss - all of which played WR for the Minnesota Vikings. These particular cards will be numbered to /15 or less, and could be key cards to add to any collector's personal collection.
Throwback Threads:
Lastly, there are relics that can be found in 2025 Panini Elite Football, but they may stand out more so for their eye appeal than the relic being on the card. Throwback Threads is a relic set that is designed like it is straight out of the 1990s, which for some collectors, is when they first entered the hobby. The cards themselves contain an image of the player amid a multi colored/themed background that immediately catches your eye. The actual swatch of jersey is located in the center right of the card, while the player name, team, and position are at the bottom. For a relic card, the throwback threads set packs a large punch.
2025 Panini Elite Football is available to collectors everywhere now. Hobby boxes contain two autographs and one relic card, and also will bring 6 parallels, 3 rookies, and 11 inserts. It is clear that collectors will want to pay close attention to this year's Elite Football release, as it contains some cards that could become a central part of someone's collection.