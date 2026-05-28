The Bowman brand returned to the Basketball hobby earlier this year, and it is just about time for it to get the Sapphire treatment. Those in the Baseball hobby know how sought after Bowman Sapphire can be, and now Basketball collectors will have that chance. 2025-26 Bowman Sapphire Basketball is slated to release soon, and with it comes some key rookie and prospect cards. In addition, autographs will be highly sought after, especially of the top players.

2025-26 Bowman Sapphire Basketball Caleb Wilson Red Refractor Autograph | Checklist Insider

Here is what collectors need to know about the newest Basketball release.

2025-26 Bowman Sapphire Basketball Box Breakdown and Release Details

Boxes of this year's Bowman Sapphire Basketball will follow a similar format to prior years, with one autograph coming per box. The product is also expected to be in demand due to the success of the rookie and prospect classes from this past Basketball season. The product will be released on Thursday, May 28th, via an EQL raffle at 1 PM EST on the Topps website. Boxes are advertised as costing $799.

With a variety of parallels and autographs to chase, the product will have intrigue for collectors. For example, the following parallels are included this year: Yellow Sapphire (/75), Gold Sapphire (/50), Orange Sapphire (/25), Black Sapphire (/10), Red Sapphire (/5), and Padparadscha (/1).

2025-26 Bowman Sapphire Basketball Kon Knueppel Padparadscha Autograph | Checklist Insider

Collectors Can Chase Autographs and Inserts of Top Rookies and Prospects

The Sapphire Selections insert is a frequent inclusion of this product, including autographed versions. Both NBA players and prospects will be featured in these subsets. A preview image was shared of the base AJ Dybantsa autograph card. Dybantsa is front and center on the card while being surrounded by blue sapphires behind him. The autograph is located on the bottom of the card while his name appears on a sapphire nameplate. For any collector who follows Dybantsa, this is a very appealing card. As one of the top prospects, this could be a key card to chase after.

2025-26 Bowman Sapphire Basketball AJ Dybantsa Sapphire Selections Autograph | Checklist Insider

Collectors can also find parallels between the insert set and the autograph subset. Not all parallels are confirmed as of the time of writing, but an Orange Sapphire Autograph Parallel was shown in the preview of Cooper Flagg. Other notable rookies and prospects that have autographs throughout the release include: Dylan Harper, Ace Bailey, Kon Knueppel, Cayden Boozer, Darryn Peterson, Juju Watkins, Kiyan Anthony, and Braden Smith, among others.

2025-26 Bowman Sapphire Basketball Cooper Flagg Sapphire Selections Orange Autograph | Checklist Insider

2025-26 Bowman Sapphire Basketball will be releasing on Thursday, May 28th at 1 PM EST on the Topps website via an EQL raffle. This will also be the first time that the Basketball hobby will get to experience Bowman Sapphire - the chase for top rookies and prospects will be fierce, and it will be interesting to see how the cards sell on the open market.