2025-26 Topps Motif Basketball Pre-Order Details and Preview

The 2025-26 Hobby year in Basketball has been an outstanding one, with key products released, including the return of and the rise of certain rookies. Topps recently announced that it is bringing a high-end release back to the hobby, with licensing for the very first time: Motif Basketball. The 2025-26 version of the product will be up for pre-order soon on the Topps website.

Ahead of pre-order, here are the details that collectors need to know, along with a preview of the product.

2025-26 Topps Motif Basketball Pre-Order Information Released

Collectors should be aware that there will be two pre-order dates for the 2025-26 Topps Motif Basketball. The first date is Thursday, June 4th, at 12 PM EST. At this time, First Day Issue (FDI) boxes will be up for grabs. Past releases have contained exclusive parallels for collectors to chase. It is not known how many boxes will be available, but they will be for sale in a Dutch auction style - the price of the box will drop after a certain amount of time until all the product is gone. An exact price is not known at the time of writing.

2025-26 Topps Motif Basketball Kon Knueppel Numerical Autograph | Checklist Insider

The regular hobby boxes will be up for pre-order on Tuesday, June 9th. The time will be released early next week, so collectors should keep an eye out for more information.

Hobby Box Breakdown and Parallel Preview

Hobby boxes will contain an average of five autographs, which will naturally appeal to collectors. With only eight cards per box, this places a key emphasis on the autographs that are pulled. The remaining three cards will be a mix of base, parallels, and inserts. The last time this product was released, it was unlicensed and still cost nearly $500. For this year's edition, hobbyists should expect the price to safely exceed that number.

2025-26 Topps Motif Basketball Hobby Box | Checklist Insider

Fans of parallels will still be able to find rare cards of star players, even if they are not autographed. Unlike some high-end products, Motif still includes a long list of parallels to chase after, including Pastel Pink, Majesty Purple, Pyrrol Scarlet, and Platinum, among others. With only one pack per box, finding some of these will be tough. Platinum parallels fall one in every 157 boxes, while Majesty Purple is one in every 11.

2025-26 Topps Motif Basketball Victor Wembanyama Orange Parallel | Checklist Insider

Autographs to Feature in the High End Release

Autographs will likely be the key reason collectors decide to purchase a box, and a preview image was shared of a Cooper Flagg Red RPA from the product. The card features Flagg holding a basketball and pointing directly at the collector. Additionally, it has his autograph and a multicolored patch that looks like it belongs in a high-end release. Flagg has taken the basketball hobby by storm, and this release offers up another chance to obtain a rookie autograph of his.

2025-26 Topps Motif Basketball Cooper Flagg Red RPA | Checklist Insider

Many other key names have either Autographs or Patch Autographs throughout the release, including: Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Ace Bailey, Victor Wembanyama, Larry Bird, Kevin Garnett, Dwyane Wade, and many more.

2025-26 Topps Motif Basketball Stephen Curry Pick & Pop Autograph | Checklist Insider

2025-26 Topps Motif Basketball will have no shortage of chase cards for collectors, whether it is parallels or autographs of top rookies, stars, and legends. Pre-orders for the release will take place on both Thursday, June 4th (FDI boxes) and Tuesday, June 9th, on the Topps website.