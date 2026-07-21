LeBron James Next Team Odds Make Massive Change Over Weekend

The World Cup is over, the NBA Summer League crowned a champion, and Fanatics Fest wrapped up. Everything is now ready for LeBron James to announce his free agency decision and prediction markets saw a massive swing over the weekend.

The Miami Heat are now the favorites for the first time to land LeBron James. Kalshi’s LeBron James next team market saw Miami climb 28% and ahead of the Cleveland Cavaliers to win the LeBron sweepstakes.

LeBron James Next Team - Kalshi

Miami Heat 45%

Cleveland Cavaliers 33%

Golden State Warriors 15%

Philadelphia 76ers 9%

Minnesota Timberwolves 2%

At Miami’s current price, a $10 trade offers nearly even money at $10.93 in profit. Kalshi settles the market on October 23rd based on which team he signs with.

Confidence in Miami

The recruiting did not stop, even at Giannis Antetokounmpo’s introductory press conference with the Heat. Following the press conference, both Giannis and Miami Heat President Pat Riley did not hold back on the LeBron rumors. Riley told ESPN that he’s had good conversations with LeBron’s agent, Rich Paul, and that he, like the rest of the world, is waiting on a decision.

"Obviously, we've had conversations with Rich and they were very good. So if that happens and he wants to come to the '305,' we got a golf course. The weather's nice–And there's no state tax. So that's a little better than California."

As for Antetokounmpo, he took the opportunity to speak on learning from LeBron, his legacy, and his everlasting motor.

"If there was a scenario for that to happen, I'd be very, very excited–He's one of the best players to ever play this game, if not the best. I'd be able to learn so much from him. Obviously, brings such a championship experience to the team right from day one. I think he's still one of the best players in the game today, if not top 25. You don't see signs of him slowing down at all.”

LeBron dropping hints?

Over the weekend, LeBron James took the stage at Fanatics Fest on Tyrese Haliburton’s “Mind The Game” podcast, where he dropped a hint at his free agency decision.

"I want to join a franchise that kind of shares the same model myself of practicing championship habits every day, but trusting the process more than anything–You trust the process of actually.”

While many ran with his “Trust The Process” line, others read beyond that as he mentioned practicing championship habits as a lean on the Miami Heat, where he won the first two championships of his career.

The fit

As far as how James would fit in Miami, it's simple. The Heat need a ball handler, which would allow LeBron to step in and run the offense, with most of the defensive focus shifting on Giannis and Bam Adebayo.

Defensively, Miami is asking the least of James. With Giannis, a former Defensive Player of the Year, and Adebayo with several appearances on the All-NBA Defensive Team, it would allow James to lay back a bit and conserve his energy on that end.

Use the Kalshi promo code SIBONUS when you sign up to unlock a $20 bonus after making a qualifying deposit and completing just $10 in trades.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.