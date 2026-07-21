LeBron James Next Team Odds: Heat Shift to Odds-On Favorites, Cavs Close Second

The NBA offseason has come to a screeching halt in recent days, and all eyes are on one man: LeBron James.

The four-time champion has yet to choose his team for the 2026-27 season, and he has left the door open for several squads after choosing to leave the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason. Even at 41 years old, James is dominating the news cycle, as he’s still talented enough to make a major impact on a team, especially one that already has a chance to contend for a title.

After all, James was named an All-Star in the 2025-26 season and helped the Lakers win a first-round playoff series against the Houston Rockets.

During the regular season, James averaged 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game last season while shooting 51.5 percent from the field. He was even better in the playoffs, averaging 23.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game across 10 games.

While James could sign with any team – especially if he’s willing to take the league minimum – it’s become clear that the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers are the leading candidates to land him this offseason.

Oddsmakers originally had the Lakers favored to retain James, but those odds quickly moved after he announced that he was leaving the franchise. Now, DraftKings Sportsbook has the Heat set as odds-on favorites to bring the NBA’s all-time leading scorer back to South Beach for the twilight of his career.

LeBron James Next Team Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Miami Heat: -115

Cleveland Cavaliers: +200

Philadelphia 76ers: +500

Golden State Warriors: +500

Minnesota Timberwolves: +3000

Washington Wizards: +4500

New York Knicks: +6000

Note: No other team has shorter than +7000 odds to land James ahead of the 2026-27 season.

Miami Heat

The Miami fit for James makes sense with the team going all-in by adding Giannis Antetokounmpo in the offseason, but the basketball fit is a little shaky.

The Heat currently lack elite 3-point shooting around Giannis and Bam Adebayo, and James didn’t exactly light it up from beyond the arc (31.7 percent) in the 2025-26 regular season. There certainly would be floor-spacing questions if James went to South Beach, and Miami still may not be good enough to win a title even with a Giannis-LeBron-Bam trio.

However, there is familiarity for James with the Heat coaching staff and front office, and he’d get a chance to be on the ball and a primary option alongside Giannis, something that he lost a bit in his final season with the Lakers.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Cleveland had been the favorite to land James this offseason, as there was a lot of speculation and some reporting that he’d go back to the franchise that drafted him back in 2003.

James returning to the Cavs and his hometown would be a storybook ending to his career, but Cleveland has a very similar dynamic to the Lakers in that Donovan Mitchell and James Harden have been the leaders of the offense. Would James be willing to take a step back to play alongside them?

Plus, Cleveland’s guard/wing defense is extremely shaky if the team opts to run Harden-Mitchell-LeBron lineups alongside Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. The Cavs already lost Dean Wade this offseason, so there is an obvious hole in their forward rotation entering the 2026-27 campaign.

James’ ties to Cleveland seem stronger than any other team in the league, but like Miami, there are questions about the true “basketball fit” given the current state of the roster.

Golden State Warriors

Golden State jumped out to an early lead in the LeBron sweepstakes, but that noise has quieted considerably as James has been mulling his decision.

The Warriors’ biggest advantage? They are closest to Los Angeles and James’ family, which may be a deciding factor in his move. If he wants to be near his daughter and allow her to stay in the same school system, etc., Golden State makes a lot of sense for James to continue his career.

It would be an exciting basketball fit to see him play alongside Stephen Curry, but the Warriors are an aging team that may need more than just James to truly contend for a title in the 2026-27 season. After all, Golden State missed the playoffs entirely in the 2025-26 season and may not have Jimmy Butler (torn ACL) back until much later in the 2026-27 campaign.

I wouldn’t rule out Golden State, but if James wants to win a title, Cleveland and Miami are probably better landing spots.

Philadelphia 76ers

The 76ers made a massive splash this offseason by trading for Jaylen Brown, and they’ve been rumored to be in on James, with Bob Myers even going on Rich Paul’s podcast to make a pitch for why James makes sense in Philly.

However, if James wants to avoid a “third fiddle” role like he had in Los Angeles, where in the world would he fit in between Tyrese Maxey, Brown and Joel Embiid in Philadelphia?

The Sixers have a need at the forward position, but it’s hard to see James playing on the ball as much as he seemingly would like with this current Philadelphia roster.

If healthy, the Sixers likely offer the best opportunity for James to win a title in the 2026-27 season, but like the other Eastern Conference squads in the top of the odds, the basketball fit isn’t perfect.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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