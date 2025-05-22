Bowman Chrome: Prices of Past No. 1 Overall Prospects
Prospecting is one of the hobby's beloved pastimes. Invest in a prospect or rookie you think has a promising future, buy a couple of their cards, and hope for the best. This article examines the first Bowman Chrome cards of the seven most recent No. 1 MLB Prospects. For this article, we used the preseason rankings from MLB Pipeline.
Roki Sasaki was the No. 1 prospect heading into the 2025 season. Bowman Chrome won't be released until September 2025, so we don't have data for his Bowman value. The article will look at the prospects' first autographed Bowman Chrome product, from either the Bowman Draft or regular Bowman Chrome product.
2024: Jackson Holliday - 2022 Bowman Draft Chrome
Holliday's Chrome Draft Autograph in PSA 10 has averaged $663 in the past three months, according to Card Ladder. The most recent sale was $565, indicating a steep drop from a $700 sale in February. PSA 9s, population 540, have averaged $224.
After a lackluster start to the season, Holliday has started to heat up in May, causing his card prices to rebound. Holliday is batting .292 and slugging .528 in May.
2023: Gunnar Henderson - 2019 Bowman Draft Chrome
Sales of PSA 10s, population 593, have averaged about $793 in the past three months. The card price has decreased nearly 26% in the past three months. Henderson, an All-Star last year, has been slow out of the gates this season after a stellar start from 2023-24.
2022: Bobby Witt Jr. - 2020 Bowman Chrome
PSA 10s of the autograped Witt 1st Bowman are selling on average for $1,680. Witt has broken out as one of the great players in today's game. His 1st Bowman in PSA 10 has a population of 314. His PSA 9, population 259, averages $871.
2021 and 2020: Wander Franco - 2019 Bowman Chrome
Card Ladder has the most recent sale of this card in PSA 10 for $89 (that much?) on January 27, 2025. A PSA 9 sold for $43 in April. Franco's promising baseball career suddenly stopped in the middle of August 2023 amid an All-Star campaign. You can read why here.
2019: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. - 2016 Bowman Chrome
According to PSA, the most recent Gem Mint sale occurred in March for $792. PSA 9s sell for $300 - $375. It's a low-population card with 85 PSA 10s, 80 PSA 9s, and 20 PSA 8s. If anything, Guerrero Jr. appears to have an underpriced card market, considering he is a four-time All-Star at just 26 years old.
2018: Shohei Ohtani - 2018 Bowman Chrome
Ohtani's first appearance came in 2017 Bowman Chrome, where he was pictured in his World Baseball Classic uniform. Ohtani has two different Bowman Chrome rookie cards; one of him is pitching, and the other is hitting.
His PSA 10 autographed batting card, population 71, last sold for $13,999. The pitching version, population 54, last sold for $16,100. Ohtani is a three-time MVP, four-time All-Star, and a 2024 World Series Champion.
2017: Andrew Benintendi - 2015 Bowman Chrome
According to PSA, Benintendi's PSA 10 card, population 161, most recently sold for $56. There have been other sales on eBay in the $35 - $50 range. The PSA 9 cards, population 86, sell on average for $20. In a 12-year career, Benintendi is a one-time All-Star and Gold Glove winner and won a World Series with the Boston Red Sox in 2018.