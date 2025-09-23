3 iconic Mike Tyson cards

"Iron" Mike Tyson, during his prime, was one of the toughest, most fierce and feared boxers to ever step in the ring. Many years after his dominant era, Tyson is still globally as relevant as ever. Who doesn't remember him and his tiger in "The Hangover"? He was easy to find last year on Netflix for his bout against Jake Paul. Tyson is still very strong in the memorabilia and sport card markets. There are three cards in particular that everyone interested in collecting Tyson should know about.

RELATED: Mike Tyson still an American Icon vs Jake Paul

MIKE TYSON 1986 PANINI SUPERSPORT

1986 Mike Tyson Panini Supersport | CardLadder

Stickers of athletes were (and are) much more of a European thing than in the States, and that's what we have here for Tyson's widely regarded 1986 rookie "card". Produced by the Italian branch of Panini as part of their Supersport set, Tyson already had the world's attention. It's important to note that there is a very similar card produced in 1987 by the British branch of Panini - the true rookie will always state "Italian" in the description. These are very tough to find in great condition! There are only 3 gem-mint copies out there.

MIKE TYSON 1991 PLAYERS INTL. RINGLORDS

RELATED: Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul: The Impact on Their Legacy and The Hobby

1991 Mike Tyson Ringlords | CardLadder

This card perfectly captures Iron Mike in his heyday. The champ looks victoriously into the camera with championship belt and hoisted up by the promoter Don King. Check out that grin on King! This card comes in two versions - one with "sample" stamped on the back and one without. The card without the stamp is the more valuable. These cards were promotional and therefore are also limited in number.

MIKE TYSON 2006 TOPPS ALLEN & GINTER AUTOGRAPH

2006 Mike Tyson Topps Allen & Ginter Autograph | CardLadder

Tyson's first autograph card came years after he was active in the ring, but it was worth the wait. A great photo of Tyson holding up his championship belt with a nice on-card autograph below. Most of these are in personal collections as there were only 200 signed. They are rarely on the secondary market.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: