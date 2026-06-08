Topps Football products have been in demand ever since Topps obtained the license, and a few 2025 -oriented products have been released. Soon, the latest 2025 product in the hobby will be released: Topps Chrome Black. The familiar product has been a part of the Baseball release cycle for a number of years, while the Football side has seen some unlicensed cards with the branding. The release will offer another chance to chase after autographs of the top 2025 rookies ahead of the upcoming NFL season.

Here is what collectors need to know about the pre-order, as well as a brief look at the product.

2025 Topps Chrome Black Football Pre Order Details

Currently, pre-orders for the 2025 Topps Chrome Black Football will open on the Topps website on Monday, June 8th at 1 PM EST. It is not known at the time of writing how much a box will cost or what the configuration of the box will be. Given that is brings the Topps Chrome branding along with the 2025 rookie class, collectors should expect boxes to be in demand. While the demand may not be as high as the regular 2025 Topps Chrome, everyone is trying to chase the top rookies before training camp begins.

2025 Topps Chrome Black Football Dak Prescott Parallel | Checklist Insider

The Chase Will Be On For Rare Inserts

A unique feature of the product is the rare inserts that it offers. One example of this is the Black Lightning insert, which will be an SP. A preview image of the Patrick Mahomes card from the set was shared, showing Mahomes running with the ball against a sky filled with black lightning. It is a very visually appealing card, and it will be interesting to see how they perform on the open market.

2025 Topps Chrome Black Football Patrick Mahomes Black Lightining Insert | Checklist Insider

Other notable inserts in the release include Hit the Lights, Nocturnal, and Depths of Darkness.

Autographs of Legends, Rookies, and Stars Add Intrigue For Collectors

There will not be a shortage of players who signed for the product, and it is a healthy mixture of legends, rookies, and stars. Tom Brady is perhaps one of the most intriguing signers, as he is confirmed to have signed the release of his Tampa Bay uniform. Other key signers in the release include: Jaxson Dart, Ashton Jeanty, Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders, Justin Jefferson, Caleb Williams, Christian McCaffrey, Jerry Rice, Randy Moss, Roger Staubach, John Elway, and Drew Brees, among many more.

2025 Topps Chrome Black Football Tom Brady Red Autograph | Checklist Insider

Collectors who decide to purchase a box do have the chance to find Dual Autographs, which feature some great combinations. Bo Nix and Peyton Manning share a card, as do Eli Manning and Jaxson Dart. Barry Sanders and Jahmyr Gibbs also make an appearance on the checklist along with Dak Prescott and Troy Aikman.

2025 Topps Chrome Black Football Jayden Daniels/Cam Ward Dual Auto | Checklist Insider

2025 Topps Chrome Black Football will be up for pre-order on Monday, June 8th at 1 PM EST on the Topps website. The release looks to continue the 2025 Topps Football releases that it has had, and might just spark some intrigue for the upcoming NFL season as well.