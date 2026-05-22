Matthew Stafford's New Rams Contract Makes Ty Simpson Pick Even More Perplexing

The Rams announced they’ve signed quarterback Matthew Stafford to a one-year on Thursday, adding one more year to his existing deal at a rate of $55 million. The deal can be worth as much as $60 million via incentives. Now, Stafford, who is already the NFL’s all-time leader in career earnings, is on the books through the 2027 season, after which he will be 40 years old, and he can earn as much as $105 million over the next two years.

Stafford, who won NFL MVP last year, led the league with 46 passing touchdowns and 4,707 yards. He completed 65% of his passes and threw just eight interceptions. He’s entering his age-38 season in ’26, with the Rams expected to contend for the Super Bowl, which will be played on their home turf at SoFi Stadium.

With so much money invested in Stafford, the team’s decision to use their first-round pick on a developmental quarterback remains one of the most head-scratching moves of the offseason. As Los Angeles aims to capitalize on its window for contention, one would expect them to have selected a player ready to help the team compete. There were a handful of talented receivers taken in the mid-to-late first round, many of whom the Rams had the chance to pick as a means of fortifying the offense. Instead, they settled on Stafford’s heir apparent, taking Ty Simpson out of Alabama with the No. 13 pick.

A post-draft report from The Athletic indicated the Rams opted to roll with Simpson over the likes of wide receiver Makai Lemon and tight end Kenyon Sadiq because they didn’t feel either player would provide an immediate impact. Los Angeles has a crowded tight ends room and two established top receivers in Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. While Simpson won’t make an immediate impact either, the team decided it was an opportune time to address the quarterback position in the long term.

With Stafford locked in through the ‘27 season, Simpson likely won’t get a chance to see the field until ’28. It’s entirely possible that Stafford attempts to continue his career beyond ‘27, and if he’s still playing at a high level it’s not unrealistic that the Rams would entertain bringing him back for another year.

“It is Matthew’s football team,” McVay said after the draft. “Excited to be able to add Ty [Simpson]. What a blessing it is for him to be able to learn from Matthew, to be able to come into this atmosphere and environment. But whenever that time comes for him to get an opportunity to be Matthew's successor, it will be on Matthew's terms."

It’s possible the Rams felt that the addition of Trent McDuffie, who was acquired in a trade with the Chiefs earlier in the offseason, addressed their need at cornerback, which gave them the flexibility to take Simpson as Stafford’s heir apparent. But with a team looking to win its second Super Bowl in six years, adding some win-now talent to the roster would’ve been more prudent.

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