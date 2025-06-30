Topps Chrome Jayden Daniels Superfractor Card Sells at Auction
During the NFL Season, no rookie had more hype than Jayden Daniels. He took his team, the Washington Commanders all the way to the NFC Championship game, ultimately losing to the eventual Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles. Daniels' hobby market has been quite strong as a result, with numerous rookies, autographs, and inserts for collectors to chase.
Over the weekend, one of the biggest rookies available of Jayden Daniels sold at Goldin Auctions: his 1/1 autographed superfractor from 2024 Topps Chrome Football. The final sale price was $52,029, and with the buyers premium, it ended up being over $60,000. The card itself is graded a PSA 10 with an Auto grade of 10. The card is perfectly centered, and has some serious eye appeal, whether that is the writing of "Washington" in neon red in the top right, or the bright vibrancy that a superfractor gives off.
While this may seem low for such a highly touted player, it is important to remember that it is currently the offseason, and the 2024 Chrome Football release is unlicensed. Typically, unlicensed cards will sell for less than licensed cards. Two other superfractors from the set have recently sold on eBay - a Dillon Johnson (RC) for $50, and a Jonathan Ogden 1/1 autograph for $400. However, Topps will be getting the football license in 2026.
While it may be the offseason in the hobby when it comes to collectors buying up quarterback prospects, Jayden Daniels' market still appears to be strong. His superfractor sale will likely be the highest of the superfractor sales due to this. Even though it is unlicensed, it is still one of the top cards to own of Daniels. If Daniels is able to repeat the success of his rookie season, $60,000 may end up looking like a great deal.