2 Must Have Cam Skattebo Cards Before He's Drafted
With the 2025 NFL Draft kicking off this evening in Green Bay, all eyes are on Arizona State Running Back Cam Skattebo. After a respectable collegiate career at Arizona State, that saw Skattebo run for 4,386 yards and 43 TDs over four years, he is certainly one of the more intriguing choices at Running Back across the middle rounds of this year’s draft.
With potential interest from teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers, and New York Jets, sports card collectors are certainly interested in hunting for and ultimately acquiring his pre-Draft PSA 10 Gem Mint autographed rookie cards of which there are two standouts.
The first of which is his 2024 Bowman University NOW Autograph Orange /5 (PSA 10) and the second is his 2024 Bowman University NOW Autograph /99 (PSA 10).
2024 Bowman University NOW Autograph Orange /5 (PSA 10) (Card No. 55E) – Here’s a card that’s considered to be one of the most coveted of Skattebo’s rookie autos, the 2024 Bowman University NOW Autograph - Orange (/5) is a visually pleasing card that not only has an extremely limited print run for its raw versions, but also for the graded version of this card. As the latest data indicates there is only one (1) card that has ever received a PSA 10 Gem Mint grade from the folks at PSA. From a pricing perspective, a March 11th auction saw this card sell for $875.
RELATED: 2 Must Have Omarion Hampton Cards Ahead of the NFL Draft
2024 Bowman University NOW Autograph /99 (PSA 10) (Card No. 55A) - Although not as hyped as the Orange version noted above, this aesthetically vibrant card offers collectors a much more affordable point of entry into Skattebo’s graded autograph card market. As the latest data indicates there are only seven (7) cards that has ever received a PSA 10 Gem Mint grade from the folks at PSA. From a pricing perspective, a March 29th auction saw this card sell for $299.
RELATED: 1982 Topps Lawrence Taylor Rookie Card PSA 10 Extremely Rare
There’s no doubt that Cam Skattebo is one of the better Running Back prospects, and all eyes will certainly be on the team that drafts him and whether or not they’re able to be utilize him to his full potential over the next 2-3 years. If Skattebo can experience similar success in the NFL as was the case for him during his tenure at Arizona, there’s a very could chance both of these cards could start appreciate much higher in value over the next few months.