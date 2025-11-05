2025 NBA Top Five Draft Picks and current Topps card values

NBA licenses returned to Topps this year. With a decent rookie class, with two players being from Duke, two from Rutgers, and one from Baylor. Here is a look how the cards are valued today compared to the release day.

RELATED: 2025-26 Topps Basketball: New Inserts to Chase

#1 Pick - Cooper Flagg #32 Forward Dallas Mavericks

Cardladder

Cooper Flagg is the big chase player this year. Hailing from Maine and playing one year of college ball at Duke. He was taken with the number one pick from the Dallas Mavericks. His base card on release day was selling for $30, today they are consistently selling for $5. That's a drop of 83%. In the seven games of the season Flagg is averaging 13.6 points per game (PPG) and 6.3 rebounds per game (RPG). The Mavericks are struggling to start the season at 2-5.

#2 Pick - Dylan Harper #2 Guard San Antonio Spurs

Cardladder

Dylan Harper is joining a young Spurs team. Two seasons ago they drafted Victor Wembanyama and last season they added Stephon Castle to their squad. Harper is averaging 14.0 PPG and 4.0 RPG while the Spurs are 5-1. His base rookie card sold for $7 on release day and today they are selling for $2.

#3 Pick - VJ Edgecombe #77 Guard Philadelphia 76ers

Cardladder

VJ Edgecombe was drafted third by the 76ers and joining a team that was riddled with injuries the past few seasons. Out of the top five picks VJ is the biggest surprise, making an early impact for his team. He is averaging 20.3 PPG, 5.0 RPG, and 5.0 assists per game (APG). His team is currently in first place at 5-1. His base rookie card was selling for $15 on release day and is now going for $3 today.

#4 Pick - Kon Knueppel #7 Guard/Forward Charlotte Hornets

Cardladder

Kon Knueppel is joining a very young Hornets team. They have started the season slow at 3-4. Knueppel is averaging 14.0 PPG and 4.9 RPG. He has become a reliable three point threat. His base card sold for $3 on release day and is now going for $1.

RELATED: Are Ace Bailey cards an overlooked bargain?

#5 Pick - Ace Bailey #19 Forward Utah Jazz

Cardladder

Ace Bailey is struggling to start the season averaging 4.6 PPG and 2.9 RPG. His base rookie card was selling for $4 on release day and are selling for $1 today. The Jazz are sitting at 3-4 today.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: