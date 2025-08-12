2025 Topps Finest Baseball is here
The next release from the Topps Baseball landscape has arrived, with 2025 Topps Finest Baseball. The 300-card base set arrives in a three-tiered system; Base Common, Base Uncommon, and Base Rare. This year's release offers ten cards per pack, six packs per box, and eight boxes per case.
The excitement will be felt throughout the hobby. Starting today, 2025 Topps Finest Baseball will hit the live selling platforms with live breaks and rips of the new release.. Hobbby personality Mike Gioseffi and Sports Cards Nonsense will be on eBay Live on Wednesday, Aug. 13 at 9 PM EST for a live break of the newest Topps Baseball set.
Each case will include one short-printed insert. Topps Rookie Cup Anniversary Auto cards are an intriguing chase in 2025 Topps Finest Baseball. An homage to former Rookie Cup winners, the on-card autos include offerings from Dwight Gooden, Lou Piniella, and Ken Griffey Jr. Dual Autos include an Aaron Judge and Derek Jeter Auto card.
Roki Sasaki, who's 2025 Topps Chrome Baseball sales have been among the best for this year's rookie class, will appear in this release, and will have a Finest Autograph card. One rookie who looks set to be a 2025 Topps Finest Baseball chase is Athletics' sensation Nick Kurtz. Kurtz, who is the runaway favorite for AL Rookie of the Year, gets a base common card, a base rare card, and a Finest Auto card.
Each case comes with one guaranteed Finest Moments Autographed card, such as this Derek Jeter Auto commemorating his walk-off hit to win his final home game at Yankee Stadium, and Sandy Koufax's masterful perfect game on September 9, 1965. Each box delivers two autographed cards, along with two Base Rare Cards, two Base Refractors, and more.