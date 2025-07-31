2025 Topps Chrome Baseball Roki Sasaki rookie card sales
Roki Sasaki, the 2025 Topps Chrome Baseball cover athlete, has had a frustrating start to life with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Arriving in the offseason to plenty of hype and buzz, the 23-year old phenom went 1-1 with a 4.72 ERA and 1.49 WHIP before he was sidelined through injury. While it appears that Sasaki is ramping up to return this season, his card market is difficult to get a read on. On the one hand, Sasaki remains one of the chase rookies in the 2025 Topps Baseball landscape, on the other, there's certainly some caution given Sasaki's issues during his rookie campaign.
Now over a week from the release of 2025 Topps Chrome Baseball, let's take a look at some of the early sales of Sasaki cards from the set.
Sasaki's offering in the popular Radiating Rookies insert has been one of the best-selling of his Chrome cards in the days since release. This card sold for $242.50 on July 25, at writing, the top price paid for the card. All told, Card Ladder registers seven sales of the card, ranging from $100 - $242.50. It's available for as low as $125 currently on eBay.
Sasaki's 2025 Topps Chrome Baseball Blue Color Match numbered to 150 is a great-looking entry in the set, that should appeal to Dodgers collectors. At writing, the card has sold three times, with the top price coming in at $70. A redemption for a /150 Auto version of the color match card is currently listed on eBay for $785.
Sasaki's Case Hit SSP Hobby Masters card sold on release day for $199. That's substantially less than the three versions of the card that are currently listed on eBay, which range from $425 - $950. The sale price as well as these listings offer a decent illustration of the somewhat confusing nature of the Sasaki market. It will be interesting to monitor what happens to cards like these if Sasaki is able to perform well when he does come back to the mound.
Unsurprisingly, Sasaki's Auto redemption cards have sold more on the secondary market so far than any other of his 2025 Topps Chrome Baseball. At the top of the list is this redemption for a Green Refractor Auto /99, which sold for $500 on July 29. On July 27 a /199 auto redemption sold for $420. At writing, one Red Wave Refractor auto /5 redemption is listed on eBay for $10,000.
While there's little doubting Sasaki's talent and potential, it remains likely that collectors and sellers will have to wait until he's back pitching to get a better sense of where his 2025 Topps Chrome Baseball cards are going to go in terms of the secondary market.
