Why Alexander Isak Isn’t Playing for Liverpool vs. Man Utd

Alexander Isak’s luckless debut season at Liverpool encountered another unwanted wrinkle as he was ruled out of Sunday’s derby against Manchester United with a groin problem which Arne Slot wrote off as a “really small” injury.

The most expensive transfer in Premier League history has never recovered from a summer spent on strike to force through the move to Liverpool. It turns out that kicking balls into empty nets at Real Sociedad’s training ground as opposed to an organized preseason with Newcastle United doesn’t provide the best basis for a campaign of Premier League action.

Isak could only be sporadically called upon by Arne Slot during his first three months as a Liverpool player as he was eased into first-team action. The cruel blow of misfortune then struck in the form of a broken fibula against Tottenham Hotspur in December. Isak had to wait until April to make his first appearance since Christmas Day but had just begun to find his best form again in recent weeks.

A wonderfully taken goal against Crystal Palace last weekend threatened to set up a strong conclusion to the campaign for Liverpool’s beleaguered No. 9. Those hopes were abruptly curtailed, once again.

Liverpool’s Confirmed Starting XI vs. Man Utd

The Dutchman cannot shake the pressure. | Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Getty Images

(4-2-3-1): Freddie Woodman; Curtis Jones, Ibrahima Konaté, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson; Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch; Jeremie Frimpong, Dominik Szoboszlai, Florian Wirtz; Cody Gakpo.

Substitutes: Armin Pecsi (GK), Joe Gomez, Milos Kerkez, Federico Chiesa, Trey Nyoni, Kieran Morrison, Rio Ngumoha, Mor Talla Ndiaye, Will Wright.

Not for the first time this season, Slot had to get creative in the absence of Isak. With Hugo Ekitiké and Mohamed Salah also sidelined through injury, the Dutch boss named a versatile lineup. All three of Curtis Jones, Dominik Szoboszlai and Jeremie Frimpong can and have played at right back for Liverpool, while the latter two have also operated further up the right wing.

Cody Gakpo is expected to reprise his unloved center forward role once again although Slot could alternatively task Florian Wirtz and Dominik Szoboszlai with a dual-false-nine role which he sporadically deployed last term.

First-choice goalkeeper Alisson also failed to win his fitness battle for the trip to the Theatre of Dreams. While second string shot-stopper Giorgi Mamardashvili is also in the recovery room, it fell upon Freddie Woodman to once again patrol the posts.

When Will Alexander Isak Return for Liverpool?

Alexander Isak is still working his way back to full fitness. | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

At this late stage of a season, even a relatively minor muscle strain can signal the end of a player’s campaign. With a World Cup on the horizon, there is even more incentive for individuals to take a cautious approach to their recovery.

While no official timelines were immediately offered, Isak is not expected to be sidelined for the rest of the season with his groin problem, per BBC Sport.

It was reported by the Daily Mail in the buildup to Sunday’s derby that Isak had pulled up with this muscular complaint during one of Liverpool’s weekly training sessions.

Slot offered an encouraging diagnosis, lamenting that this weekend’s fixture “came a bit too early.” Liverpool have six days to prepare for the visit of Chelsea on Saturday, May 9 while there is another week before a trip to Aston Villa, a match which Mohamed Salah may even return for.

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