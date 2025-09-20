Top 2001 Topps Football Cards to Collect

The 2001 Topps Football release has one of the best rookie classes of the 2000s, and is one of the standout releases of the decade. It contains some immensely key rookie cards of superstars in the hobby, and countless other rookies of star players of the time.

The cards from the 2001 set get away the traditional white borders, offering up a grey border that surrounds a player photo. The bottom of the card contains the player name in gold foil lettering, with the team logo located in the bottom right of the card. On that note, here are the top cards to collect from the 2001 Topps Football set.

1. Drew Brees RC (Card #328)

Drew Brees went on to become one of the best Quarterbacks of the 2000s/2010s, setting passing records while with the New Orleans Saints, and also winning a Super Bowl. While Brees is not in the Hall of Fame yet, he will surely be enshrined one day. During his playing career with the Chargers and Saints, Brees through for an incredible 80,358 yards and 571 Touchdowns. He also was elected to 13 Pro Bowls, and netted 2 Offensive Player of the Year Awards. Despite all of his accomplishments, Brees' rookie is quite obtainable for collectors. Copies currently sell for around $15-$20 in ungraded condition.

2. LaDainian Tomlinson RC (Card #350)

Another Chargers draft pick from 2001 was LaDainian Tomlinson, who would go on to set records himself in San Diego. In the 2006 season, Tomlinson would rush for 28 touchdowns, setting the NFL record for rushing touchdowns in a season, which still stands to this day. Tomlinson was eventually inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2017 as well. Tomlinson's rookie can be obtained for around $8-$10, depending on condition. If collectors are looking for a high grade copy, a PSA 10 recently sold for $160.

3. Michael Vick RC (Card #311)

The last card on the list is of the #1 overall pick of the 2001 NFL Draft, Michael Vick. Vick played for numerous teams in his career, including the Falcons, Eagles, Steelers, and Jets. His time in Atlanta may be what he is most remembered for, and when he was the most electric on the field. Vick was a dual threat, being able to both pass and run the ball effectively. He ended his career with 6,109 rushing yards, a great feat in itself, on top of his 20,000+ passing yards. Vick's rookie cards are affordable for all collectors, with copies selling recently for $3-$5.

The 2001 Topps Football set is filled with great players and rookies. The set also features a unique design, breaking away from the typical Topps tradition of white borders. The set itself is also not too expensive to put together, so the set is accessible for just about everyone in the hobby. One could argue that some of the top cards in the set are undervalued, especially in the case of Drew Brees, who will be a Hall of Famer within a couple of years. Collectors should keep the 2001 set in mind as they either continue to add to their collections, or start up a collection.

