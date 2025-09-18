Clayton Kershaw Cards to Buy on Any Budget

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced today that legendary ace Clayton Kershaw is retiring at the end of this season. The only question for Kershaw, his team, and his fans, the answer to which will come in less than 60 days, is whether the hurler will finish his career with two (2020, 2024) or three World Series rings. Meanwhile, collectors looking to add a baseball card of the future first-ballot Hall of Famer have questions as well, namely what cards to buy and for how much. As Kersh has more than 15,000 cards already, the questions are both easier and harder than one might think.

LOW-BUDGET KERSHAW - $5 OR LESS

Collectors looking to spend only a few dollars, if even that, have literally thousands of choices. As these buyers have no expectation of flipping the card for millions someday and retiring early, there are two categories they will likely want to look at.

History - Cards marking important achievements in Kershaw's career

Visual appeal - Cards that look cool

One card that checks off both boxes is Clayton's 2021 Stadium Club card showing the pitcher holding his first World Series trophy. At the moment, this card can be had for little more than a dollar.

2021 Stadium Club Clayton Kershaw | TCDB.com (click image for source page)

Another great option in the category of visual appeal is the pitcher's 2015 Topps card. As base versions go for less than $2, collectors can even spend a little extra for any of several parallels that add even more sizzle to an already great looking card.

2015 Topps Clayton Kershaw | TCDB.com (click image for source page)

MID-BUDGET KERSHAW - $50 OR LESS

Collectors might presume that a budget of only $50 means Clayton's rookie cards are out of the question. In fact, this isn't true at all, particularly if mint condition is not a requirement. For example, here is a terrific Kershaw rookie in "near mint" condition for $49.99. (True, shipping will add a bit, but that comes under a separate budget, doesn't it?)

2008 Bowman Draft Picks & Prospects Gold RC PSA 8 | eBay.com (click image for source listing)

HIGH-BUDGET KERSHAW - $500 OR LESS

While some patience may be needed, collectors in this price range have at least some reason to hope for a PSA 10 card of Clayton's iconic rookie card from the 2008 Topps Update set. According to recent sales data from Card Ladder, one sold for just under $500 this past week. Whether another pops up at this price again is an open question and may well depend how Clayton pitches in the 2025 postseason.

Recent sales data from CardLadder | CardLadder.com

SKY'S THE LIMIT KERSHAW

For the collector who regards money as no object, the options open up even more. After all, any of Kersh's 15,000+ cards are now on the table. While there are plenty of ways to go here, one terrific option is a dual signed card of the ace with fellow southpaw Sandy Koufax. At the moment, there are at least three on eBay in the $7,000 range.

Listings for Kershaw/Koufax dual-signed cards | eBay.com (click image for source page)

When a pitcher has as many cards as Kersh, it can be a challenge to know which one to buy. Certainly things were simpler in the old days when a player might have just a couple cards a year. Still, the flip side of that is there is sure to be a great card available at literally every price point. The result is that while even the most ambitious collector will be unable to "collect them all" it has never been easier for collectors to pick up great cards of a favorite player.

