What Is My Derek Jeter Rookie Card Worth?
Do you own a $300,000 Derek Jeter rookie card or a $250 version?
It was announced that “The Captain” Derek Jeter will be back on the infield for the Yankees—not as a player, but to throw out the first pitch for Game 3 of the World Series.
If you collected cards in the '90s, there's a good chance you have a Derek Jeter rookie card. However, it's essential to know which version you own, as the values differ significantly.
There are over 23,000 graded versions of Jeter's SP Foil rookie card, but only 22 of them are PSA 10s. While this isn’t the rarest PSA 10 in sports cards, the era and low gem rate have made this card worth as much as $600,000 at its peak.
Even PSA has noted, “This is one of the toughest modern-era rookie cards to find in Mint condition.” For perspective, Jeter’s Topps rookie card has over 50,000 graded versions, with more than 3,600 PSA 10s. The SP Foil has a gem rate of roughly 0.09%, while the Topps is 7.2%—with twice as many versions graded.
The SP Foil card's value has fluctuated in the past few years, but one of its highest recent sales was in August of this year, selling for $317,507 through Goldin Auctions.
Collectors may also not realize which version of the Topps rookie they have, as there are two similar-looking versions with significant value differences.
Both are Topps rookies with the same design, except for one detail.
The base Topps rookie, mentioned earlier, sells for around $250 as a PSA 10. However, the Topps Gold rookie, which features a gold nameplate and a "Topps Gold" stamp, has 10,777 total graded versions, with only 440 PSA 10s. This scarcity boosts its value to approximately five times that of the base version.
The takeaway? It's always worth taking a closer look at your collection—you never know which valuable card you might own.