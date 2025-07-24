Collectibles On SI

3 Key PSA 10 Rookie Cards From 2007 Chrome Topps Football

The 2007 Topps Chrome PSA 10 Rookie Cards of Adrian Peterson, Marshawn Lynch, & Darelle Revis continue to be high demand among card collectors.

Matt Schilling

2007 Topps Chrome Hobby Box
2007 Topps Chrome Hobby Box / https://www.dacardworld.com/sports-cards/2007-topps-chrome-football-hobby-box

The 2007 Topps Chrome Football set is known for its unique front-of-card design with features a black border accompanied by the players team’s colors scattered across tile patterns in the upper and lower halves of the card. The team names are in the top half of the card written in silver, while the player’s name is in the lower half of the card also in silver with his last name far more prominent than his first name. The set, with contains a total of 440 cards, features a great mix of rookies and stars and of those subsets, there are three rookie cards that are still in high demand among modern-day collectors.

Adrian Peterson (Minnesota Vikings) (Card No. TC181) – Drafted 7th Overall by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2007 NFL Draft, "A.P." set the NFL record for most rushing yards in a single game with 296, and went on to be named to the 2007 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. From a pricing perspective the raw version of this card sells for $17.50-$20 while recent public sales of its PSA 10 counterpart have sold in a range of $175-$250.

2007 Topps Chrome Football - Adrian Peterson - PSA 10
2007 Topps Chrome Football - Adrian Peterson - PSA 10 / https://www.psacard.com/cardfacts/football-cards/2007-topps-chrome/adrian-peterson-tc181/652223

Darrelle Revis (New York Jets) (Card No. TC249) – Drafted 14th Overall by the New York Jets in the 2007 NFL Draft, Revis handed down 87 tackles and caught 3 interceptions, and earning himself a spot on the 2007 PWFA All-Rookie Team. From a pricing perspective the raw version of this card sells for $8-$10 while recent public sales of its PSA 10 counterpart have sold in a range of $220-$250.

2007 Topps Chrome Football - Darelle Revis - PSA 10
2007 Topps Chrome Football - Darelle Revis - PSA 10 / https://www.psacard.com/auctionprices/football-cards/2007-topps-chrome/DARRELLE%20REVIS/889485

Marshawn Lynch (Buffalo Bills) (Card No. TC182) – Drafted 12th Overall by the Buffalo Bills in the 2007 NFL Draft, Lynch rushed for an impressive 1,115 yards and scored 7 TDs while earning himself a spot on the 2007 PWFA All-Rookie Team. From a pricing perspective the raw version of this card sells for $6-$7 while recent public sales of its PSA 10 counterpart have sold in a range of $250-$300.

2007 Topps Chrome Football - Marshawn Lynch - PSA 10
2007 Topps Chrome Football - Marshawn Lynch - PSA 10 / https://www.psacard.com/auctionprices/football-cards/2007-topps-chrome/marshawn-lynch/410728?g=10

Remaining a favorite among football collectors due to its remarkable chrome finish, notable rookie class featuring the likes of Adrian Peterson, Darrelle Revis and Marshawn Lynch, and classic design, the 2007 Topps Chrome Football set offers a fairly affordable entry point and considerable upside when it comes to the values of Rookie PSA 10s.

