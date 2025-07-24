3 Key PSA 10 Rookie Cards From 2007 Chrome Topps Football
The 2007 Topps Chrome Football set is known for its unique front-of-card design with features a black border accompanied by the players team’s colors scattered across tile patterns in the upper and lower halves of the card. The team names are in the top half of the card written in silver, while the player’s name is in the lower half of the card also in silver with his last name far more prominent than his first name. The set, with contains a total of 440 cards, features a great mix of rookies and stars and of those subsets, there are three rookie cards that are still in high demand among modern-day collectors.
Adrian Peterson (Minnesota Vikings) (Card No. TC181) – Drafted 7th Overall by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2007 NFL Draft, "A.P." set the NFL record for most rushing yards in a single game with 296, and went on to be named to the 2007 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. From a pricing perspective the raw version of this card sells for $17.50-$20 while recent public sales of its PSA 10 counterpart have sold in a range of $175-$250.
RELATED: 1985 Topps Football Cards: A Unique Set with Scarce PSA 10s
Darrelle Revis (New York Jets) (Card No. TC249) – Drafted 14th Overall by the New York Jets in the 2007 NFL Draft, Revis handed down 87 tackles and caught 3 interceptions, and earning himself a spot on the 2007 PWFA All-Rookie Team. From a pricing perspective the raw version of this card sells for $8-$10 while recent public sales of its PSA 10 counterpart have sold in a range of $220-$250.
RELATED: Three Essential PSA 10 Rookie Cards From 1985 Topps Football
Marshawn Lynch (Buffalo Bills) (Card No. TC182) – Drafted 12th Overall by the Buffalo Bills in the 2007 NFL Draft, Lynch rushed for an impressive 1,115 yards and scored 7 TDs while earning himself a spot on the 2007 PWFA All-Rookie Team. From a pricing perspective the raw version of this card sells for $6-$7 while recent public sales of its PSA 10 counterpart have sold in a range of $250-$300.
RELATED: 1983 Topps Marcus Allen PSA 10 Card: A Hall of Fame Rookie Rarity
Remaining a favorite among football collectors due to its remarkable chrome finish, notable rookie class featuring the likes of Adrian Peterson, Darrelle Revis and Marshawn Lynch, and classic design, the 2007 Topps Chrome Football set offers a fairly affordable entry point and considerable upside when it comes to the values of Rookie PSA 10s.