Top 1982 Topps Football Cards To Collect
The 1982 Topps Football release could arguably be considered better than it's predecessor in 1981. The 1982 set contains some key Hall of Fame rookie cards, both on the offensive and defensive side of the ball. The cards feature a white border yet again, with a full player photo surrounded by a colored border taking up the center of the card. One key addition to this set is that Topps was able to use the NFL logos again, as evidenced by the team helmets in the bottom left of the cards. Right next to the helmet is a pennant-type shape, which has the player name and position. Without further delay, let's take a look at the top cards to collect from the 1982 Topps Football set.
1. Lawrence Taylor RC (Card #434)
First on the list is the rookie card of one of the best defensive players of all time, Lawrence Taylor. During his playing days, Taylor was feared on the field for his fierceness and his ability to mess up the play and sack quarterbacks. He finished his Hall of Fame career with 142 sacks, 2 Super Bowls, and 10 Pro Bowl selections. Given that the 1982 set can sometimes be prone to corner and centering problems, high grade copies of his rookie can go for a good amount of money. Ungraded copies have sold recently for $10-$20, while a PSA 9 sold for $399.
2. Ronnie Lott RC (Card #486)
Ronnie Lott was a key part of the San Francisco 49ers defenses in the 1980s. He was a shutdown corner who was also known for his toughness and intensity on the football field. Lott finished his career with some eye-popping statistics: 63 interceptions, 4 Super Bowl wins, and 10 Pro Bowl nods. Lott's rookie can be picked up for between $5-$15, depending on condition. Lott also has an "In Action" card in the set, although it goes for less than his base rookie.
3. Anthony Munoz RC (Card #51)
Munoz was an integral part of the Bengals offensive line for many years, playing his entire NFL career in Cincinnati. Munoz played from 1980-1992, and during that time he was chosen for the Pro Bowl 11 times. He was also inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, which can sometimes be a difficult task for offensive lineman to achieve. Due to him being an offensive tackle, his rookie card value is not as high as Taylor and Lott. Munoz's rookie currently sells for as low as $4, but can be as high as $13. A PSA 8 sold earlier this month for $49.
4. Joe Montana (Card #488)
Perhaps the Quarterback of the 1980's, Joe Montana does not need too much of an introduction. While his rookie card can be located in the 1981 set, his second year card still carries a fair amount of value. Collectors can obtain this card for between $4-$15, with condition determining where the pricing will fall. If getting a PSA copy is on the radar of a collector, they will have to pay up a little for it: A PSA 10 sold recently for $746.
5. Lawrence Taylor (In Action) (Card #435)
The last card on the list is another card that features Lawrence Taylor. While it is considered a rookie card, it is not his base rookie in the set (which was covered earlier in the list). Like Ronnie Lott's "In Action" card, it does sell for less. Copies can be obtained for as low as $1 or $2, making it an affordable Lawrence Taylor rookie for many collectors.
The 1982 Topps Football set contains many key cards that would be great additions to anyone's collection. Topps was also able to use NFL logos with this release again, which does add to the eye appeal of the cards. One thing that is for sure: the 1982 set should be on the radar of collectors, as the key Hall of Fame rookies may only continue to rise in collectability as time goes on.