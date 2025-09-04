Eagles defense of Super Bowl title and their rookie cards

The NFL kicks off their 2025 season tomorrow, September 4, 2025 with a marquee matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles. The NFL didn't waste any time in scheduling Philadelphia's defense of their second Super Bowl win.

RELATED: Looking back at Boomer Esiason on the 1989 SI cover and his rookie cards

Jalen Hurts holds the Lombardi Trophy after the Eagles' Super Bowl LIX victory over the Chiefs. | Sports Illustrated | https://tinyurl.com/3jsdr9ck

Jalen Hurts - 2020 Rookie

Jalen Hurts' 2020 Panini National Treasures Rookie-Patch-Auto, graded PSA GEM-MT 10. | Card Ladder | https://tinyurl.com/ykks8ysb

One of Jalen Hurts' most valuable and iconic rookie cards is his 2020 Panini National Treasures rookie-patch-auto (RPA) numbered to 99. The piece features a clean white card with a piece of his jersey, a nice patch, and his autograph in blue ink.

Card Ladder values this card at about $32,000. The latest sale recorded to Card Ladder occurred March 8, 2025 and went for $30,500. The card's value peaked on February 8, 2023 when one sold for $34,800. Both sales went through Goldin.

Saquon Bakley - 2018 Rookie

Saquon Barkley's 2018 Panini National Treasures rookie-patch-auto, numbered to 99, and graded a PSA GEM-MT 10. | Card Ladder | https://tinyurl.com/nh9ktr3m

Saquon Barkley carried the Eagles' running game during their Super Bowl run, eclipsing the 2,000 yard mark on the way. And while he's and Eagle now and for the forseable future, he started his career in New York with the Giants.

This card's value has ridden the roller coaster just as much as the next. Card Ladder has a last recorded sale almost two years ago, and it went for $1,342 on December 2, 2023. But it peaked less than a year before on November 5, 2022 when it sold for $6,121.

Cooper DeJean - 2024 Rookie

Cooper DeJean 2024 Panini Immaculate rookie autograph, numbered to 99. | eBay | https://ebay.us/m/SRYCll

One of the unlikeliest Super Bowl stars as the rookie corner back, Cooper Dejean, when he took a Mahomes pass to the endzone for his first career interception. The now-22 year old from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, was drafted out of Iowa in the second round in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Being a bit unknown, DeJean doesn't have many cards, and he doesn't have that many graded cards to boot. But one of the nicest pieces of his is his 2024 Panini Immaulate rookie autograph. According to eBay sold listings, this one last sold for $72 on September 2, 2025.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: