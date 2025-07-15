Most Essential Cards of the 1989 Score Football Set
What may be their most epic set to date, the 1989 Score football is still just as popular today as it was over 25 years ago.
Originally operating under Optigraphics, Inc., the trading card company changed its name to Score in 1988, and released its first baseball card set. While the set was unique, and different from the other competitors, its never really took off with the collectors. A lot may have had to with the lack of star power from the rookie lineup.
Insert 1989 Score Football.
This set exploded with excitement. Not only did Score copy the colored borders from the year before, but they also did a great job with the designs of the rookie cards. You would know right away you pulled a rookie, with the portrait shot of the young player, and the "1989 * Rookie" going across the boarder.
With a bunch of rookies turning into future Pro Bowlers, some going onto a hall of fame career, this set has etched itself into one of the greatest sets of all time.
Today we will unravel the top 3 cards to chase from this set.
3. Troy Aikman RC
The Dallas Cowboys were assembling a jaugernaut of a team in the late 80's to early 90's. With Michael Irving already on the team, the Cowboys drafted a young stud by the name of Troy Aikman. With the selection of Emmitt Smith a year later, the Cowboys were building their own dynasty. Playing in Super Bowl 27, 28, and 30, he would win all 3 times. The 6x Pro Bowler is still a fan favorite, and collectors still chase his cards.
Aikman's PSA 10 goes for around $500, with a PSA 9 doing about $35.
2. Deion Sanders RC
Most consider Deion Sanders a top 3 defensive back of all time. And while defensive players typically don't get the headlines like quarterback and wide receivers, Sanders made sure to change that. Known as "Prime Time", Sanders was everywhere on the field and off. Sanders was not shy to tell everyone he is the best, and he backed it up. Sanders would cover anyone 1 on 1, and usually would win. The 8x Pro Bowler, was also a 6x All-Pro. Deion would also go onto having a 9 year MLB career, to mix in with his NFL career.
His 1989 Score PSA 10 typically goes for around $550-600, while a PSA 9 is usually under $50.
1. Barry Sanders RC
Barry Sanders is what carries this set. Considered one of the greatest running backs of all-time, people would stop what they are doing to watch him run. He would go onto rushing for over 1,000 yards ever year he played. His 17 game average has him rushing for 1,697, an absolute insane number. His ability to see the field, and slow down the game, made him extremely dangerous. Despite having a chance to break Walter Payton's All-time rushing record, Sanders elected to retire at 30 years of age, leaving fans with a "what could have been" ending.
A Barry Sanders PSA 10 will put you back close to $1,500, while the PSA 9 is only $100-$125.