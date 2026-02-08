Top 3 Jaxon Smith-Njigba card sales for the new NFL Offensive Player of the Year

After three seasons of gravity-defying grabs and mammoth big plays, Seattle wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba is the NFL's new Offensive Player of the Year. But don't think that the honor means that collectors have been sleeping on the outstanding receiver, because they haven't. In fact, three years into a potentially epic NFL career, JSN's cards are soaring.

Within the last two weeks, a Smith-Njigba card sale nearly topped the $50,000 mark. In fact, given his new honor, the next big sale might eclipse that mark. Here are the three biggest CardLadder-reported JSN sales to date.

1. 2025 Panini Absolute Kaboom Horizontal Green /1 ($48,000)

The heavy hitter of the JSN sales world hit $48,000 at the end of January. | CardLadder

The big bopper of the Jaxon Smith-Njigba card world has it all. Eye appeal? Tons, with the wild green-on-green design. Rarity? It's a 1/1 and it graded at PSA 10. No wonder that within the last two weeks it sold for $48,000. It'll be worth watching to see if this one stays with its buyer for a bit or if it's off for a new JSN best soon.

2. 2023 Panini Prizm Black Shimmer Prizm 1/1 PSA 8 ($44,098.80)

A top rookie for JSN would doubtlessly have gone higher had it not graded PSA8. | CardLadder

The differences between the first card and the second on the list? Frankly, a bit of bad luck. This black prizm Smith-Njigba rookie card is also a 1/1, but it graded at just PSA8. But again, it's a 1/1, so this is (and will remain) as good as it gets. It's worth noting that this sale was almost two months ago, so it's entirely possible that recent events might jump it over the 2025 Kaboom above.

It's an eternal dillema-- the collector's preference for a rookie card or the collector's preference for the higher grade. It's clear that neither is a bad answer, but at least for the moment, the PSA 10 wins the day. But will it stay on top long?

3. 2023 Panini Prizm Black Finite /1 PSA 10 ($27,600)

Or option three on JSN-- the rookie that's also a PSA 10... and a comparatively great buy. | CardLadder

But the funny thing about the debate on JSN is that card three might settle the whole matter. It's a rookie that's another 1/1 and in a PSA 10. But the Black Finite lacks the moving power of the Black Shimmer Prizm... and thus a sales price of $27,600 on a Fanatics auction in late January. Does this mean that the Black Finite is the potential deal of the three?

Well, the bad news is that with 1/1 cards, there's not a ton of chances to find out. A few other possibilities? The 2023 Panini Optic Downtown Gold numbered to 10 sold for $9,000 in December. A Panini Absolute Kaboom of the same scarcity and from the same year came in just lower. But there's plenty of lower-priced JSN options available.

