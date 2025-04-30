Topps NOW Card Commemorates Brandon Nimmo's 9-RBI Performance
On Monday April 29th 2025 Brandon Nimmo of the New York Mets made history by tying a franchise record with nine RBIs in a 19-5 knockout win over the Washington Nationals and as a result of his performance, Topps Now had created a commemorative trading card in his honor. The card which was only available until the afternoon of Wednesday April 30th was selling for $11.99.
Nimmo was the driving force behind the Mets’ offensive explosion in their rout of the Nationals. The 32-year-old outfielder finished the day with four hits (two Home Runs), four runs scored, and all nine of his RBIs coming in just a three-inning span. According to ESPN Research, Nimmo ids just the third player since the inception of RBIs to achieve that feat within such a small window.
When it comes to the chase, Nimmo’s Topps NOW card has it all and offers collectors the opportunity to chase autographed as well as non-autographed versions of the card. Although the open-edition base card was only available for a limited time, there are foil parallel variations /50 or lower and autographed redemptions with numerous variation types numbered /25, /10, /5, and an ultra-rare FoilFractor 1/1.
Monday’s 19-run performance was a testament to the resilience of this year’s Mets’ team after they had let a six-run lead slip through their fingertips on Sunday. Powered by the likes of Juan Soto, Pete Alonso, Jeff McNeil and of course Brandon Nimmo this Mets team is ready for anything the league throws at them and Monday’s win allowed them to improve to a record of 20 wins and 9 losses.