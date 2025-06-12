Mets Manager Says Kodai Senga Injury Isn't Pete Alonso's Fault
Carlos Mendoza doesn't want anyone blaming Pete Alonso for Kodai Senga's injury.
Senga was injured on Thursday while covering first base on a grounder to Alonso during a 4–3 win over the Nationals. The throw from Alonso was high, causing Senga to reach and he landed awkwardly on the base. He immediately grabbed his hamstring before going down on the field.
Video of the play in question is below.
Some of Alonso's teammates attempted to console him after Senga was injured.
Alonso has struggled with his throws to first base on similar plays this season so many jumped to blame him for the injury. After the game, Mendoza shut that talk down. The Mets manager claimed Senga sent his translator to tell Alonso that he felt something in his hamstring before he jumped to catch his off-target throw.
Mendoza also confirmed Senga would be headed to the injured list due to the hamstring injury, but they won't know the severity until he has an MRI.
After the game, Alonso admitted that he felt awful for how the play turned out.
Despite how Alonso feels, his manager is defending him.