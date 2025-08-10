Most Iconic Cards from 1998 Topps Football
Coming into the 1998 NFL season, football was at an all time high. Barry Sanders was coming off an MVP season with over 2,000 yards rushing, and Brett Favre was slinging his way into winning his final MVP award. A young running back by the name of Warrick Dunn was setting the league on fire, with an incredible rookie season. There was no way things could get better for the NFL.
Enter the 1998 NFL Draft, and Topps hit a goldmine.
With 4 future hall of famers selected, and many more pro bowlers, this draft had a ton of star power. This draft may have had the greatest number 1 pick of all time (we will get to him later), and possibly the biggest bust at number 2 of all time. The number 2 overall pick was non other than Ryan Leaf.
We are going to dive into the top 3 rookies in the 1998 Topps set, why they made the list, and go over what you can expect to pay for that particular rookie. To not have Hines Ward or Fred Taylor make this list, just talks to the strength of the top 3.
Charles Woodson broke into the NFL, instilling fear into the opposing quarterbacks. A starting defensive back from the first snap, Woodson went onto intercepting 5 of his career 65 interceptions. After winning NFL Rookie of the Year, he would go onto being named to 1st Team All-Pro three times. The 9x Pro Bowler would enjoy 18 years in the league, of which he started in every game he played in but 3. Charles Woodson was named to the 2000's All-Decade Team.
Related: Must Have Rookie Cards From the Year 1997
A 1998 Topps Charles Woodson PSA 10 goes for around $120.
2. Randy Moss
Randy Moss had to wait until the 21st pick, for a team to take a chance on him, and boy did he make the other teams feel foolish. Moss, in his rookie season would go onto catching 69 balls for 1,313 yards. His 17 touchdowns would end up leading the league. He would win NFL Rookie of the Year, and finish 3rd in the NFL MVP voting. Moss would finish with ten 1,000 yards seasons. Nine times he finished with over 10 touchdowns in a season, peaking at 23 in 2007. He would finish 4th in all-time receiving yards, and 2nd all-time in receiving touchdowns.
Related: Most Essential Cards of the 1989 Score Football Set
A Randy Moss RC graded a PSA 10 typically does about $200.
Peyton Manning was groomed as a generational talent. The only question on draft night was, if he will go number 1, or number 2 (behind Ryan Leaf). Luckily for the Indianapolis Colts, they made the correct decision.
Manning was everything you could ever hope to get from a quarterback. He was tall, good arm, and had a great football IQ. Manning may be the most decorated quarterback of all-time. The 5 time NFL MVP, was selected to the NFL Pro Bowl an incredible 14 times. The two time super bowl champ, was also named to 7 All-Pro's, as well as the HOF All-2000's team. He would pass for over 4,000 yards in a season, 14 times. Arguments could be made he is the second greatest quarterback the NFL has ever seen.
Related: 2000 Bowman Chrome Football Must Have Cards
A mint condition PSA 10 Peyton Manning RC will put you back between $450-$500.