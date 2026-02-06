Three World Baseball Classic Contenders Capable of Toppling Team USA

Full rosters have been revealed for the 2026 World Baseball Classic, and after some insurance-related drama, we finally know who will be competing in the sixth edition of the tournament.

The United States is sending perhaps the most talented roster it’s ever put together for a WBC. With a rotation fronted by reigning Cy Young winners Tarik Skubal and Paul Skenes, and a lineup led by three-time MVP Aaron Judge and 2025 AL MVP runner-up Cal Raleigh, the U.S. could dominate its opposition. After finishing as the runners-up in ’23, the Americans have to be considered the favorite for this edition of the tournament.

While the United States looks nearly unbeatable on paper, it isn’t the only nation with a loaded roster. Here’s a look at three other contenders fully capable of taking the U.S. down.

Dominican Republic

The Dominican Republic failed to get out of the group stage in 2023, as the team went 2–2 with losses to Venezuela and Puerto Rico. Given the roster this time around, advancing to the knockout rounds shouldn’t be an issue.

The Dominican lineup is full of power and depth. The headliners are Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Juan Soto, Junior Caminero, Ketel Marte, Geraldo Perdomo, Fernando Tatis Jr., Julio Rodríguez and Manny Machado. But even depth pieces like Oneil Cruz, Jeremy Peña and Carlos Santana can do damage.

Projected lineup

Fernando Tatis Jr., RF Juan Soto, LF Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B Junior Caminero, DH Manny Machado, 3B Julio Rodríguez, CF Geraldo Perdomo, SS Ketel Marte, 2B Yainer Díaz, C

Juan Soto’s 1.500 OPS in the 2023 WBC ranked third in the tournament. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The rotation is not as stacked as the lineup, but will still be formidable, as Cristopher Sánchez, Sandy Alcantara, Brayan Bello and Luis Severino are all formidable starters on their best days. The bullpen should be pretty good as well, with Camilo Doval, Carlos Estévez, Abner Abreu and Seranthony Domínguez leading the way.

Projected rotation

Christopher Sánchez Sandy Alcantara Luis Severino Brayan Bello

The Dominicans are a team to watch, and certainly enter the tournament as favorites in Pool D—even above another team featured on this list.

Japan

Defending champion Japan is probably the co-favorite entering the 2026 WBC after going 7–0 in 2023, blowing away the competition with a +38 run differential. While Shohei Ohtani won’t pitch this year, the roster is packed with stars. This group returns 15 players from that ’23 title team.

Projected lineup

Shohei Ohtani, DH Shota Morishita, CF Seiya Suzuki, RF Munetaka Murakami, 3B Kazuma Okamoto, 1B Shugo Maki, 2B Teruaki Sato, LF Kaito Kozono, SS Kenya Wakatsuki, C

Shohei Ohtani celebrates after Japan’s win over the U.S. in the 2023 WBC final. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Japan’s pitching staff will be led by Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who is a true ace in every sense of the word. He pitched twice in 2023, going 1–0 with a 2.45 ERA and a 0.82 WHIP. He’ll be backed up by Orioles righty Tomoyuki Sugano, Angels lefty Yusei Kikuchi and righty Hiromi Itoh, who is one of the best pitchers in the world not playing in MLB. Padres lefty Yuki Matsui leads the bullpen, with NPB All-Star closer Kaima Taira and the hard-throwing Taisei Ota backing him up.

Projected rotation

Yoshinobu Yamamoto Tomoyuki Sugano Yusei Kikuchi Hiromi Itoh

Japan is hosting Pool C, and should breeze through the likes of Australia, South Korea, Czechia and Chinese Taipei. That could set up a quarterfinal matchup against the Dominican Republic or the next team on the list.

Venezuela

Despite a wealth of talent, Venezuela has reached the WBC semifinals only once (in 2009) and has escaped group play only twice. In 2023, the Venezuelans swept their group and appeared ready to make a deep run, only to lose to the U.S., 9–7, in a quarterfinal thriller. This roster is capable of getting its revenge on the Americans.

Ronald Acuña Jr. is the star of what should be a potent lineup. He’ll lead an outfield that features Jackson Chourio and Wilyer Abreu, and might be the best in the tournament. Captain Salvador Perez will be a rock behind the plate, while Maikel García will add punch after a breakout 2025 campaign. Jose Altuve will be missed after he was denied insurance for the tournament.

Projected lineup

Ronald Acuña Jr., RF Jackson Chourio, CF Salvador Perez, C Eugenio Suárez, 3B Maikel Garcia, SS Willson Contreras, 1B Gleyber Torres, DH Wilyer Abreu, LF Andrés Giménez, 2B

Venezuela catcher Salvador Perez hits an RBI double against the U.S. in a 2023 quarterfinal match. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

On the mound, Pablo López and Ranger Suárez will anchor a rotation capable of leading the team on a deep run. Germán Márquez and Eduardo Rodríguez figure to round out the rotation, while Cubs righthander Daniel Palencia has an electric arm that should anchor the bullpen.

Projected rotation

Ranger Suárez Pablo López Eduardo Rodríguez Germán Márquez

The Venezuelans should get through Pool D and battle with the Dominican Republic to win it. The Netherlands, Israel and Nicaragua shouldn’t pose much of a threat.

