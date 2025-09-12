Aaron Boone Shares Appreciation As He Watches Aaron Judge Rewrite Yankees History
Aaron Judge continues to etch his name alongside previous Yankee greats as he adds to an already impressive career in pinstripes. The slugger launched his 45th and 46th home runs of the season on Thursday night in a 9–3 victory over the Tigers, bringing his total with the franchise to 361.
That's enough to tie Joe DiMaggio for fourth-most in a Yankees uniform. Earlier in the series against Detroit, Judge passed Yogi Berra with his 359th homer.
Aaron Boone, Judge's longtime manager, spoke after the blasts about what it's like to ride shotgun on such a ride.
"Joe DiMaggio—that feels like that’s been there forever, right?” Boone said. "Joe DiMaggio, in a lot of ways, transcended baseball. To be next to him on the list, he’s going to be waving as he goes by. It’s been a privilege having a front-row seat to that."
Judge's greatness is no secret and at this point he has been doing it awhile. This is his 10th year and everyone that hasn't been cut short due to injury has been filled with incredible power. Still, it is sort of strange to realize in realtime that he will go down in Yankees lore in the same way the names he's chasing and catching have.