Collectibles On SI

Air Jordan Jumpman Cheeto Up for Auction

Lauren Rizzo Shaffer

Goldin

The next collectible snack is now available on Goldin Auctions.

Just weeks off the heels of a five-figure sale for Cheetozard-a Flamin’ Hot Cheeto shaped like the famed Pokémon Charizard-a new memento shaped like the Michael Jordan Jumpman logo has emerged. 

Flamin' Hot Air Jordan "Jumpman" Cheeto currently at auction on Goldin
Flamin' Hot Air Jordan "Jumpman" Cheeto currently at auction on Goldin / Goldin

According to Goldin, the cheese puff is housed in a three inch plastic case against a backdrop of the famous photo that yielded one of the most identifiable brand logos. The back of the case has a card that lists some of Jordan’s early college and career accomplishments.

RELATED: Pokemon Charizard Shaped Cheeto "Cheetozard" Sells for Stunning Amount at Auction

The photo was originally used in 1985 as an advertisement for Nike’s release of the Air Jordan 1. With the Chicago skyline backdrop and Jordan donning a black and red Flight Suit, the photo yielded one of the most valuable sports logos since the Nike swoosh.

With just over two weeks left to bid, the current price of $300 has a long way to go before reaching the $87,840 price tag achieved by Cheetozard earlier this month.  

MORE COLLECTIBLES UPDATES

Published |Modified
Lauren Rizzo Shaffer
LAUREN RIZZO SHAFFER

Lauren is a writer, collector, Orlando Magic basketball fan, and artist. Her writing can also be found on Hobby News Daily. You can follow her at instagram.com/laurengoeshere.

Home/Auctions