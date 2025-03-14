Air Jordan Jumpman Cheeto Up for Auction
The next collectible snack is now available on Goldin Auctions.
Just weeks off the heels of a five-figure sale for Cheetozard-a Flamin’ Hot Cheeto shaped like the famed Pokémon Charizard-a new memento shaped like the Michael Jordan Jumpman logo has emerged.
According to Goldin, the cheese puff is housed in a three inch plastic case against a backdrop of the famous photo that yielded one of the most identifiable brand logos. The back of the case has a card that lists some of Jordan’s early college and career accomplishments.
The photo was originally used in 1985 as an advertisement for Nike’s release of the Air Jordan 1. With the Chicago skyline backdrop and Jordan donning a black and red Flight Suit, the photo yielded one of the most valuable sports logos since the Nike swoosh.
With just over two weeks left to bid, the current price of $300 has a long way to go before reaching the $87,840 price tag achieved by Cheetozard earlier this month.